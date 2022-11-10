ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lyon County Commission moves forward with bid process on new Road and Bridge Department facilities

Emporia gazette.com

Storage requests fill Planning Commission agenda

If you need a place to store your stuff, a search in Emporia can get rather tough. “As somebody who actually tried to get some storage in this town at one point in time, it is very tight,” city planning director Justin Givens said.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia police officers complete state training

Two Emporia police officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Friday. Randall Crump Jr. and Alexander Weaver were part of the 301st Basic Training Class in Reno County, which lasted 14 weeks. Weaver received a special fitness award for running and walking more than 231 miles during the...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Two reported hurt in West 12th Avenue crash

Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus. First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus. The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point....
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Two taken to hospital after semi caught between 2 I-70 bridges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck drove off the roadway and down in between two bridges on I-70 early Monday morning, Nov. 14. The crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. just west of Topeka near Dover. Shawnee Co. Fire District #4 and multiple other agencies were called to assist with...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Chase County under Monday snow advisory

Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seven weeks sooner. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chase County, effective from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Monday. Other counties could receive snow, but in smaller amounts.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lyon County election canvass sees increases to turnout, no upsets in races

The Lyon County Board of Canvassers approved the results of the 2022 gubernatorial general election Tuesday morning. The official results increased voter turnout by about 1%, but had little effect on races or ballot measures. Lyon County Clerk and Election Office Tammy Vopat said that the official voter turnout increased...
Emporia gazette.com

Happy Holidaze, EPDBA Toy Drive back for a second year

The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony and Emporia Police Department Benefit Association Toy Drive are back at the David Traylor Zoo on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the lights coming on around 5:45. This year, the lights will be flipped on by Rick and Colleen Mitchell, with the help of their grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remi.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Murder cases from 80s to be reviewed at ESU

A longtime Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent will present the second of a two-part program on “The Sinister Minister” in Emporia Monday night. David Klamm is now an instructor at Wichita State University. He began his law enforcement career in Geary County.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been identified as the suspect arrested for a stabbing at Villa West Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says around 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Kimberly Melissa Rivera, 22, of Topeka, was arrested for an overnight stabbing and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Aggravated Domestic Battery.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Growing Up Giving expands to eight schools with Emporia Area Match Day

Elementary school students donated $2,700 to Emporia Area Match Day organizations this year, dividing up their donations as part of the Growing Up Giving campaign. The Emporia Community Foundation introduced Growing Up Giving in 2015 when students in grades 3 - 5 at Village Elementary School participated in Match Day. Students visited the booths of participating organizations and were told they had $100 to divide up among the charities of their choice.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation after being deemed not competent to stand trial

Instead of preparing for trial, a Lyon County attempted murder suspect is headed to an extended mental evaluation. As part of a hearing Tuesday, Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson said 38-year-old Phillip Trump was not competent to stand trial and ordered a 90-day treatment process at Larned State Security Hospital. Larned’s chief medical officer will then report on whether Trump attains competency for the purpose of standing trial.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Dusted and done, back comes the sun

Parts of Greenwood and Wabaunsee Counties had measurable snow Monday night. But the Emporia area settled for light snow and mist. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.10 inches of precipitation Monday. Hourly reports indicate about 80% of that was snow, which would compute to a total of about 0.8 inches.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

26 bags of cocaine found during traffic stop land Topeka man behind bars

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Jackson Co. bars after deputies found 26 bags of cocaine in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, a deputy stopped a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Ernest Davis, 60, of Topeka, for a traffic violation near 162nd Rd. and U.S. Highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS

