Lyon County Commission moves forward with bid process on new Road and Bridge Department facilities

Emporia gazette.com
Storage requests fill Planning Commission agenda
If you need a place to store your stuff, a search in Emporia can get rather tough. “As somebody who actually tried to get some storage in this town at one point in time, it is very tight,” city planning director Justin Givens said.
Emporia gazette.com
Road K reopens, a bit higher above turnpike
The latest big lift is over on the Kansas Turnpike. That means a road in northern Lyon County which was closed for weeks is open again.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia police officers complete state training
Two Emporia police officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Friday. Randall Crump Jr. and Alexander Weaver were part of the 301st Basic Training Class in Reno County, which lasted 14 weeks. Weaver received a special fitness award for running and walking more than 231 miles during the...
Emporia gazette.com
Two reported hurt in West 12th Avenue crash
Two injuries are reported after a crash Monday morning near the Emporia State University campus. First responders were called to the 1400 block of West 12th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. That location is between entrances to the ESU campus. The injuries do not appear to be serious at this point....
WIBW
Two taken to hospital after semi caught between 2 I-70 bridges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck drove off the roadway and down in between two bridges on I-70 early Monday morning, Nov. 14. The crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. just west of Topeka near Dover. Shawnee Co. Fire District #4 and multiple other agencies were called to assist with...
Emporia gazette.com
Snow projection map - 11.13.22
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seve…
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County under Monday snow advisory
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seven weeks sooner. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chase County, effective from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Monday. Other counties could receive snow, but in smaller amounts.
Emporia gazette.com
Game Warden seeks assistance after Lyon County poaching incident
The Lyon County Game Warden is seeking assistance after the discovery of a poached deer in south Lyon County. According to a post on social media, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of Road 70 and Road X, south of Hartford, in the morning hours of Nov. 6.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County election canvass sees increases to turnout, no upsets in races
The Lyon County Board of Canvassers approved the results of the 2022 gubernatorial general election Tuesday morning. The official results increased voter turnout by about 1%, but had little effect on races or ballot measures. Lyon County Clerk and Election Office Tammy Vopat said that the official voter turnout increased...
Emporia gazette.com
Winter Weather Advisory fills area after dark
A map posted by the National Weather Service in Wichita Sunday said Emporia had a 28% chance of receiving one inch of snow by Tuesday.
Emporia gazette.com
Happy Holidaze, EPDBA Toy Drive back for a second year
The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony and Emporia Police Department Benefit Association Toy Drive are back at the David Traylor Zoo on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the lights coming on around 5:45. This year, the lights will be flipped on by Rick and Colleen Mitchell, with the help of their grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remi.
Emporia gazette.com
Murder cases from 80s to be reviewed at ESU
A longtime Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent will present the second of a two-part program on “The Sinister Minister” in Emporia Monday night. David Klamm is now an instructor at Wichita State University. He began his law enforcement career in Geary County.
WIBW
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been identified as the suspect arrested for a stabbing at Villa West Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says around 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Kimberly Melissa Rivera, 22, of Topeka, was arrested for an overnight stabbing and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Aggravated Domestic Battery.
WIBW
Two arrested for narcotics following traffic stop in Osage County
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - In a release, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested following a traffic stop. A deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Sycamore in Quenemo, around 11:07 am, Sunday, Nov. 13th, for a traffic violation. According to officials during the...
Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
Emporia gazette.com
Growing Up Giving expands to eight schools with Emporia Area Match Day
Elementary school students donated $2,700 to Emporia Area Match Day organizations this year, dividing up their donations as part of the Growing Up Giving campaign. The Emporia Community Foundation introduced Growing Up Giving in 2015 when students in grades 3 - 5 at Village Elementary School participated in Match Day. Students visited the booths of participating organizations and were told they had $100 to divide up among the charities of their choice.
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
KVOE
Lyon County attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation after being deemed not competent to stand trial
Instead of preparing for trial, a Lyon County attempted murder suspect is headed to an extended mental evaluation. As part of a hearing Tuesday, Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson said 38-year-old Phillip Trump was not competent to stand trial and ordered a 90-day treatment process at Larned State Security Hospital. Larned’s chief medical officer will then report on whether Trump attains competency for the purpose of standing trial.
Emporia gazette.com
Dusted and done, back comes the sun
Parts of Greenwood and Wabaunsee Counties had measurable snow Monday night. But the Emporia area settled for light snow and mist. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.10 inches of precipitation Monday. Hourly reports indicate about 80% of that was snow, which would compute to a total of about 0.8 inches.
WIBW
26 bags of cocaine found during traffic stop land Topeka man behind bars
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Jackson Co. bars after deputies found 26 bags of cocaine in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, a deputy stopped a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Ernest Davis, 60, of Topeka, for a traffic violation near 162nd Rd. and U.S. Highway 75.
