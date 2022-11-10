JavaScript, Python, Java, TypeScript and C# are the most widely used programming languages in GitHub projects, according to GitHub's 2022 Octoverse report. The list of top programming languages on Microsoft-owned GitHub was stable this year, with no difference in the line up except for PHP, which dropped from sixth to seventh place and was pipped by low-level language C++. Shell, C and Ruby rounded out the top 10 languages.

