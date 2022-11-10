ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

The real cost of ransomware is even bigger than we realised

It's well known that ransomware attacks are one of the most significant cybersecurity challenges facing the world today, and often the financial impact on victims is the most obvious and most discussed consequence. But that's far from the only cost. The Ransomware Harms and the Victim Experience project by the...
ZDNet

Programming languages: C++ overtakes PHP, but JavaScript, Python and Java still rule

JavaScript, Python, Java, TypeScript and C# are the most widely used programming languages in GitHub projects, according to GitHub's 2022 Octoverse report. The list of top programming languages on Microsoft-owned GitHub was stable this year, with no difference in the line up except for PHP, which dropped from sixth to seventh place and was pipped by low-level language C++. Shell, C and Ruby rounded out the top 10 languages.
ZDNet

The office of 2023: Top workforce trends that will shape the year ahead

There have been plenty of changes to our working lives over the past two years. In 2020, the pandemic forced many to work from home, while in 2021 the Great Resignation showed that workers weren't afraid to jump ship in search of better opportunities. ZDNET In Depth. Less is more:...
ZDNet

Deepin 23 Preview shows the Linux distribution has plenty to offer

Once upon a time, Deepin Linux was heralded as the single most beautiful Linux distribution on the market. And it was. There was a certain polish the UI had that others couldn't match. The funny thing about competition is that it breeds innovation. The second that other Linux distributions caught...
ZDNet

How to control Windows 11 using voice access

Windows has long offered you different ways to dictate text and navigate the screen using your voice. But one new feature now available in Windows 11 is voice access. Using voice access, you're able to navigate and interact with Windows by speaking different commands, actions, keys, and keyboard shortcuts. Plus,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy