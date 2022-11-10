Outside Magazine releases 'best workplaces' list – and 50% are in Colorado

Popular outdoor recreation-related publication Outside recently released their list of 'best places to work' in 2022, featuring companies around the country in a wide range of industries from marketing agencies to architectural firms to cybersecurity business. In making their selections, Outside focused on picking companies that allowed workers to live an active lifestyle and have a healthy work-life balance. Perhaps not a surprise, but 25 of the 50 companies to make the cut were located in Colorado.

The highest ranking Colorado-based company was GFM | CenterTable , a marketing and communications agency in Denver that offers paid sabbaticals for 10-year employees, unlimited PTO after a year, and kombucha and beer on tap. GFM|CenterTable ranked 2nd overall and was one of 11 Colorado companies in the top 20 of the list .

Another unique company was Boulder's SmartEtailing , which ranked 4th overall and offers half-day "Get Outside" days on Friday. Meanwhile, cybersecurity firm Rule4 , also in Boulder, offers $1,000 toward an annual ski pass or other outdoor activity, along with an annual mountain retreat and camping trip.

While Denver was home to 8 of the companies on Outside's 'best places to work' list (plus one in nearby Littleton), the much smaller city of Boulder topped the Mile High City, being home to 12 featured companies. Meanwhile, several mountain town-based businesses also made the cut, including Carbondale's Forum Phi Architecture , Koru Ltd. , and Backbone Media and Crested Butte's Adaptive Sports Center .

In this writer's opinion, it's no surprise that so many Colorado-based companies ended up on this list. Local businesses know that the outdoor recreation is a huge part of the appeal of living in the Centennial State and in order to attract top talent, these businesses have to make sure their employees are able to take advantage of it, whether that's in the form of covering a ski pass or increasing free time.

See the full list from Outside (and the 18 Colorado workplaces not mentioned in this article) here .

