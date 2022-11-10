ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Outside Magazine releases 'best workplaces' list – and 50% are in Colorado

By By Spencer McKee
 5 days ago

Popular outdoor recreation-related publication Outside recently released their list of 'best places to work' in 2022, featuring companies around the country in a wide range of industries from marketing agencies to architectural firms to cybersecurity business. In making their selections, Outside focused on picking companies that allowed workers to live an active lifestyle and have a healthy work-life balance. Perhaps not a surprise, but 25 of the 50 companies to make the cut were located in Colorado.

The highest ranking Colorado-based company was GFM | CenterTable , a marketing and communications agency in Denver that offers paid sabbaticals for 10-year employees, unlimited PTO after a year, and kombucha and beer on tap. GFM|CenterTable ranked 2nd overall and was one of 11 Colorado companies in the top 20 of the list .

Another unique company was Boulder's SmartEtailing , which ranked 4th overall and offers half-day "Get Outside" days on Friday. Meanwhile, cybersecurity firm Rule4 , also in Boulder, offers $1,000 toward an annual ski pass or other outdoor activity, along with an annual mountain retreat and camping trip.

While Denver was home to 8 of the companies on Outside's 'best places to work' list (plus one in nearby Littleton), the much smaller city of Boulder topped the Mile High City, being home to 12 featured companies. Meanwhile, several mountain town-based businesses also made the cut, including Carbondale's Forum Phi Architecture , Koru Ltd. , and Backbone Media and Crested Butte's Adaptive Sports Center .

In this writer's opinion, it's no surprise that so many Colorado-based companies ended up on this list. Local businesses know that the outdoor recreation is a huge part of the appeal of living in the Centennial State and in order to attract top talent, these businesses have to make sure their employees are able to take advantage of it, whether that's in the form of covering a ski pass or increasing free time.

See the full list from Outside (and the 18 Colorado workplaces not mentioned in this article) here .

Related
Colorado's outdoor industry rebounds from 2020 hit, analysis shows

A new report confirms Colorado's outdoor industry as a sustained force in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Skiing, hiking, biking, camping, fishing, hunting, off-roading and other forms of recreation spelled an economic output of $11.6 billion last year in the state, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. That was up from $9.6 billion in 2020, when the pandemic altered tourism and travel.
COLORADO STATE
Here's how Colorado's cities rank related to car-free-friendliness

From initial purchase cost to fuel to maintenance to insurance, owning a personal vehicle is pricy – and that's no secret. However, many people also feel that owning a personal vehicle is essential to modern life. While owning your own vehicle definitely offers a level of convenience, going without the expense is a totally viable possibility in many cities around the country. A recent data analysis from LawnStarter sought to determine which American cities were the best places to 'live without a car' and several spots in Colorado were highly ranked.
COLORADO STATE
Shuttle service launches rides from Pueblo to airports in Denver, Colorado Springs

Pueblo residents now have increased access to shuttle services to and from the Colorado Springs and Denver airports. On Monday, Groome Transportation, a shuttle service connecting regional cities to major hub airports, launched 11 new daily round trips from Pueblo to the two airports, according to Groome Southern Colorado Operations Manager Christopher Schroeder.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Road Trip: Four National Parks, Countless Memories

Colorado is home to four National Parks: Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Great Sand Dunes, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison. These natural wonders make for great destinations any time of the year; pack the car, turn on the radio and go! Hit the road to discover new places or experience old favorites all over again (where you just might find that “everything old is new again!”).
COLORADO STATE
Denver City Council approves $1.66 billion budget for 2023

The Denver City Council on Monday approved the proposal to spend $1.66 billion next year, an expenditure plan that represents a 10% hike from this year's budget and which focuses heavily on combating homelessness and crime. Councilmembers approved the budget after weeks of deliberations, public comment and back and forth...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park named a 'romantic winter getaway'

Nov. 11—TripstoDiscover.com recently published a list of the "17 Most Romantic Winter Getaways in the U.S." Estes Park was featured first on the list. The website writes, "Estes Park sits at the eastern edge of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, a charming town filled with romantic hotels and elegant mountain-style cabins with upscale amenities like claw-footed tubs or in-room Jacuzzis, cozy fireplaces and even hot tubs overlooking a tranquil river or the park. Here you'll find practically endless stretches of pristine nature and incredible...
ESTES PARK, CO
Eldora ski area opens a week ahead of schedule

Nov. 10—Boulder County's Eldora ski area will open Friday, a week earlier than officials originally hoped. According to a release, Hornblower to International — with thin early-season snow coverage and active snowmaking operations — will be open, served by the Alpenglow six-person chair. No beginner terrain will be available on opening day or this weekend. "Thanks to the hard work of our employees, we're opening a full week ahead of...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
lamarledger.com

After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?

Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State
