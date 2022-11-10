Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged Sunday morning assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 33-year-old northeast Nebraska man is in custody after an alleged assault on Sunday morning. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, NPD officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, Bauer said, they found...
News Channel Nebraska
Car flips, damages residential property in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska neighborhood is cleaning up after a car flipped and landed near a home Thursday afternoon. A mailbox and a home's railing were significantly damaged, and tracks could be seen on multiple yards after the accident in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue in Norfolk.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to single-vehicle crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A single-vehicle car accident happened in Norfolk on Friday afternoon. Officials were called to 1300 Benjamin Avenue and upon arrival a car could be seen in the middle of the highway with its airbags deployed. An ambulance was on scene but there's no word yet on if...
norfolkneradio.com
Two separate accidents leave one with minor injuries, the other severe
Two separate accidents over the weekend left one person with minor injuries with the other sustaining severe njuries. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said crews responded to a crash about seven miles north of Stanton around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. An investigation determined that 26-year-old Ignacio Mercando-Rodriguez of Sioux Falls...
siouxlandnews.com
Man convicted of Pierce County murder escapes work release custody
LINCOLN, Neb. — A convicted murderer from Pierce County, Nebraska has escaped from a work-release facility in Lincoln. Christopher Manzer, 47, began serving a sentence of 13 years to life in 1993 after being found guilty of second-degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
northeastnebraskanews.us
Judge increases bond in Laurel murder case
HARTINGTON - A Laurel man accused of murdering four people had his bond increased at his first hearing in Cedar County Court here Wednesday afternoon. Judge Douglas Luebbe had previously set bond for Jason A. Jones, 42, at $5 million but re-set the bond at no bond. Corey O’Brien of...
kynt1450.com
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton
A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska inmate taken back into custody after crash
A man convicted of murder out of Pierce County, Nebraska, and reported missing from a correctional facility has been taken back into custody after a crash in Lincoln.
kscj.com
FIRE DESTROYS WINNEBAGO HOME
A FIRE FRIDAY MORNING HAS DESTROYED A HOME IN WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA. AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE AT 316 BLUFF STREET WAS REPORTED AROUND 7:15 A.M. SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE HOME WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AND THE HOMER FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS CALLED IN TO HELP BATTLE THE BLAZE. NO INJURIES...
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Two people arrested on drug charges after vehicle located on highway
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities say two people from northeast Nebraska were arrested on drug charges in Stanton County Friday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office observed a vehicle parked along Highway 275 north of Stanton at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday. Unger said his office reached out...
siouxlandnews.com
Former Nebraska teacher now facing charges in Federal Court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man originally charged with trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Sioux City is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
norfolkneradio.com
Benjamin Avenue opening, 1st. Street closing next week
Road work continues to happen around Norfolk, and next week won’t be any different. City Engineer Steve Rames says roadwork on Benjamin Avenue from 1st. Street over to Riverside is moving along really well and that most of the traffic control will be starting to come down. "Sometime next...
Yankton homicide investigation leads to arrest of murder suspect in Nebraska
Yankton Police arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman who was found dead in Yankton County on Sunday.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of meth possession, breaking woman's arm
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 6:55 p.m., Norfolk Police said they took an assault report from an adult woman. According to authorities, the victim said that 32-year-old, Cody J. Randall, assaulted her on August 4th and broke her arm. She had to have surgery to repair the damage. Norfolk Police said...
News Channel Nebraska
Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
News Channel Nebraska
Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 20 in Antelope County
BRUNSWICK, Neb. -- Traffic was affected in northern Nebraska after a crash in Antelope County. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that one lane of traffic was closed on Highway 20 due to the accident, with traffic being significantly affected in both directions. The crash happened shortly before noon between...
norfolkneradio.com
Two people arrested on burglary related charges
Two people from Columbus were arrested yesterday on burglary related charges relating to a theft south of Stanton. Following an investigation, Stanton County Sheriffs arrested 42-year-old Justin Robinson and 44-year-old Tammy Albers Tuesday afternoon in connection with a rural farm break-in earlier this fall. Sheriffs discovered burglary tools near the...
News Channel Nebraska
Early morning house fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire officials were called out to a house fire in Norfolk early Thursday. The initial call came out around 6:30 Thursday morning to the fire at a home in the 400 block of Pine St. on Norfolk's east side. Smoke could be seen coming from the property...
Sioux City Journal
Tower Medical Plaza in Dakota Dunes sells for $7.6 million
DAKOTA DUNES – The Tower Medical Plaza has been sold for $7.6 million to Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, a Pensacola, Florida company. The Tower Medical Plaza, located at 101 Tower Road in Dakota Dunes, is more the 35,000 square feet and is leased by Beth Bruening, PC; Dunes Family Pharmacy; ENT Consultants; Fyzical; Kevin L. Preston, D.O; Dunes Pain Specialists and MercyOne.
News Channel Nebraska
Sunset Plaza Mall, Norfolk officially announce new tenants
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska city officially announced new retail stores coming to its mall. Planet Fitness has officially signed as a new tenant at Sunset Plaza Mall, while Kohl's and T.J. Maxx are in the final stages of negotiations. The ownership of Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, along with the City of Norfolk, made the announcement Wednesday morning.
