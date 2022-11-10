ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapmanville, WV

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in tragic crash involving high school students

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
UPDATE: CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Additional details have emerged regarding the tragic Thursday morning vehicle accident involving students from Chapmanville Regional High School.

Logan County Schools has issued a statement confirming one fatality in the crash, which is also reported to have involved a second student, a passenger.

The single-vehicle accident reportedly occurred while the students involved were en route to Chapmanville Regional High School Thursday morning.

The deceased individual is confirmed to have been a male student, while the passenger, a female student, was transported to a hospital in the region to receive medical care.

The condition of the female student is unclear at this time.

“This is an extremely difficult time for our community, and Logan County Schools will provide counseling and mental health supports for our students for as long as is needed,” said Interim Superintendent of Logan County Schools Jeff Huffman.

“We extend our sympathy to the families involved as we all work through the tragic events of this morning.”

Huffman has declared that grief counseling for Chapmanville High students will be available at the school on Friday, despite area schools being closed tomorrow in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Counselors will be on site at the high school from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Students who are unable to travel to the school may call (304) 855-4522 during school hours, or text (304) 687-6027 to be connected to counseling support services after school hours.

Students are encouraged to take advantage of these services in the wake of this tragic occurrence.

The West Virginia State Police – Lincoln County Detachment will oversee the release of additional details regarding the accident.

_________________________________

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A serious motor vehicle accident involving Chapmanville Regional High School students is reported to have taken place Thursday morning.

While official details are scarce at this time, the accident itself, as well as the involvement of the students was confirmed by way of a statement from the Cora Volunteer Department Wednesday morning.

”Cora VFD wants to extend our most sincere

sympathy and prayers to the families of the young high schoolers involved in the tragic accident this morning from Chapmanville Regional High School,” read the statement.

“Prayers for not only the families, but also the first responders that responded to the scene, and also the entire community as a whole!”

Mingo Central has released a statement regarding the incident as well, and issued prayers and condolences for those involved.

”The Chapmanville Tigers had students involved in a horrible automobile accident,” read the statement in part.

The City of Logan also acknowledged the accident in a brief release, stating, “The City of Logan mourns with their sister Town of Chapmanville on this heartbreaking day.”

Unofficial reports appear to indicate the involvement of two students in the accident, with one potential fatality.

It should be noted, however, that these reports should only be considered speculation until such a time as further details are officially released.

The number of individuals involved, the condition of the individuals involved, and the identities of those involved have yet to be confirmed in any official capacity at the time of writing.

LOOTPRESS will continue to provide updates on this tragic situation as information becomes available.

