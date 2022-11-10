Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman charged with assault after stabbing son with scissors
CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with assault after stabbing her 15-year-old with a pair of scissors. According to court documents, Renee Allen, 34, stabbed her 15-year-old son with a pair of scissors in the forehead, above his right eye. Documents allege Allen also hit her son in...
WLWT 5
Okeana man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor pleaded not guilty
OKEANA, Ohio — An Okeana man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor in Butler County has pleaded not guilty. According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 26-year-old Combs shot and killed his neighbor, 43-year-old Anthony King. King's son called 911 to report the shooting.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged with assault after stabbing victim with steak knife during argument
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged after stabbing another person with a steak knife. According to court documents, Zechariah Harden, 25, stabbed another person multiple times in the abdomen and side with a steak knife during an argument. Officials say the victim suffered "serious physical harm,"...
Fox 19
Man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist on Colerain Avenue
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces charges in the death of a motorcyclist he allegedly hit and killed in August. Gary Humpert III was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane on Aug. 17. His family says the 18-year-old was driving home...
WKRC
Local woman revisits brother's kidnapping and murder 19 years later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The kidnapping and murder of a West Side man still haunts his family almost two decades later. Sunday marked 19 years since Michael Worsham’s body was found in a North Fairmount neighborhood, and detectives appear to be no closer to finding his killer. “Here it...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police investigating aggravated robbery at CVS Pharmacy
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 8372 Vine Street, near Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The suspect forced an employee into the store during non-working hours. The suspect forced...
UPDATE: 20-year-old dead after shooting in Dayton early Tuesday morning
DAYTON — UPDATE: 11 a.m. A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of West Second Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the report of a shooting., according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer. A 20-year-old man was...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on East North Bend Road in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on East North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Sudden death of Anderson High School student shocks, saddens community members
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Expressions of empathy enveloped Anderson Township Monday. "Oh, I have a little brother, too," Addison Meyer said. "I can't imagine what the family feels like." "Yeah, it's just awful," said Cara Doubet. "It's just tragic," Michelle Young said. The tragedy Young is talking about happened...
Fox 19
Heart attack claims life of Good Samaritan who found dying teen in Anderson
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead from a heart attack he suffered after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found wounded on the side of the road Monday morning, according to the family members. The boy, a 15-year-old Anderson High School sophomore named Eli Jones,...
Fox 19
Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head back on job
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after he was indicted for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head is back on the job. A misdemeanor assault charge against Jesse Franklin was dropped in August 2021 by city prosecutors who couldn’t find a use of force expert to testify against him, according to his attorney.
Fox 19
2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
WLWT 5
Police: Two injured following shooting on I-75 Sunday
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, two people are injured following a shooting on I-75 Sunday night. Officials say units responded to a shooting on southbound I-75 at mile marker 5 on Sunday and found two victims with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the shooting at...
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions. Police have not stated if...
Man suffering from 'life-threatening' injuries after shooting in Avondale
Police responded to the 600 block of Gholson Avenue in Avondale on Saturday night for a shooting. Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
Fox 19
$8.27M bond set for 16-year-old suspected in trio of murders
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $8.27 million for a total of 20 charges that include murder, kidnapping and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Deters says Michael Madaris, 16, is accused of killing Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a rival gang, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in October.
Fox 19
2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say. The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said. Police...
Fox 19
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a bar fight occurred at The Banks Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened inside the parking garage on East Second Street around 2:30 a.m. One other person was pistol-whipped and...
Police arrest 27-year-old for 2015 cold case murder in College Hill
Police arrested Markel Love, 27, for the shooting death of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson. According to police, Lampson was shot during a robbery.
WLWT 5
Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday
CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
Comments / 1