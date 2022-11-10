ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police investigating aggravated robbery at CVS Pharmacy

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 8372 Vine Street, near Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The suspect forced an employee into the store during non-working hours. The suspect forced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Two injured following shooting on I-75 Sunday

CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, two people are injured following a shooting on I-75 Sunday night. Officials say units responded to a shooting on southbound I-75 at mile marker 5 on Sunday and found two victims with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the shooting at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions. Police have not stated if...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$8.27M bond set for 16-year-old suspected in trio of murders

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $8.27 million for a total of 20 charges that include murder, kidnapping and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Deters says Michael Madaris, 16, is accused of killing Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a rival gang, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in October.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say. The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a bar fight occurred at The Banks Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened inside the parking garage on East Second Street around 2:30 a.m. One other person was pistol-whipped and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday

CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy