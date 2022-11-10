Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
WLWT 5
Austin Butler joins Tom Hardy at northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were spotted at a local restaurant as they continue filming their movie "The Bikeriders." Walt's Hitching Post, a restaurant in Fort Wright, Kentucky, posted a picture of the two actors to their Facebook account on Sunday with the caption: "Thank you Tom Hardy and Austin Butler for coming in last night. It was a pleasure having you!"
Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash
DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
Highest-rated stouts in Ohio
The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume. Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double […]
Iconic Nashville Venue Closing Its Doors
The venue will close after more than 50 years serving Music City.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on west I-275 at US 127 in Springfield Township
FOREST PARK, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on west I-275 at US 127 in Springfield Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Photos: Snow blankets Northeast Ohio
Winter weather has arrived in Northeast Ohio on Sunday when most people can watch from inside their cozy home.
Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of
What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
COVID-19 transmission ‘high’ in most Ohio counties
More than three-quarters of Ohio counties currently have a high level of coronavirus transmission, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including nearly every county in Northeast Ohio.
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
Google will pay $391M to Ohio, other states to settle claims it misled users about tracking their location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Ohio and 39 other states to settle an investigation into the tech giant tracking of users’ locations even when they attempted to turn off the tracking feature in their account settings. The $391.5 million settlement, announced...
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
Record fish caught in Ohio
Anglers over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DOE awards millions to restart nuclear operations in southern Ohio as contamination concerns continue
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Department of Energy has awarded $30 million to produce nuclear fuel at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon. The award comes with accolades from some and grave concerns from others. According to the DOE, the “$30 million cost share during the...
Snow hits southern Ohio; Headed north
Ohio Department of Transportation cameras across the southern portion of Ohio are showing snow accumulations on roadways. That snow is headed up toward Northeast Ohio.
WLWT 5
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Ohio, Indiana
Country pop star Shania Twain is going on tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Ohio and Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on June 30 and the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15.
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
