In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving is looking for a scoring winger to add to his roster, and Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson may be of interest. Speaking of Treliving, he spoke with the media on Monday regarding defenseman Oliver Kylington and asked that all continue to respect his privacy as he deals with a personal matter. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau was able to suit up on Monday night (Nov. 14) after missing the past three games, and will need to up his play in order to impress head coach Darryl Sutter. Last but not least, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) issued a fine to Blake Coleman for a slew-foot on Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.

5 HOURS AGO