Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Who May Need to Be Traded to Add Vladimir Tarasenko
The Edmonton Oilers have some cap space to work with and need a top-six forward with Evander Kane out long-term. It may get tricky when he returns to play in roughly 3-4 months, but that’s a long time to wait without reinforcements. Among the swirling rumours of players the...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22
The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
The Hockey Writers
Joseph Woll’s Return Brings New Maple Leafs’ Goalie Issues
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ organizational goalie situation is improving. Tonight Matt Murray will return to game action against his former Pittsburgh Penguins team after rehabbing an adductor injury. In addition, Ilya Samsonov will practice for the first time since his knee injury against the Boston Bruins last week. Yesterday,...
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Player Predictions for 2-Game Homestand
The Edmonton Oilers wrapped up their four-game road trip out east with a 2-2 record, and now they’re set to face the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights in an upcoming two-game homestand. The Oilers haven’t looked like the Stanley Cup contenders that many predicted them to be...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Toews Trade
In a recent piece for The Athletic, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Colorado Avalanche are an “obvious suitor” when it comes to a potential Jonathan Toews blockbuster (from ‘LeBrun: Potential NHL trade candidates (O’Reilly? Horvat?) and deadline buyers emerging early’, The Athletic, 11/10/22). He noted that he believes Avalanche general manager (GM) Chris MacFarland will try to find a second-line center to replace offseason departure Nazem Kadri. Toews certainly could work well in this role, and this is especially true if he stays hot. The 34-year-old is showing signs of his former self, as he has an impressive seven goals and 10 points in his first 14 games.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
The Hockey Writers
2 Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Targets as Goaltending Needs Arise
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a save. The team sits with a 6-6-3 record after the first 15 games and one of the biggest factors is their goaltending. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have yet to find their games and management is going to keep a close eye on what other options are out there should the Penguins’ current tandem continue to provide mediocre play.
The Hockey Writers
4 Scoring Forwards the Flames Should Target in a Trade
The Calgary Flames have struggled as a whole this season. Their goaltending and defence are bound to get better, and the Flames can’t do much about those positions, regardless. The one area they can upgrade is at forward, where they need scoring. They sit 21st in the league in goals-per-game average with 2.93 and haven’t received contributions from many players expected to produce.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Maple Leafs, Devils, Jets, Kraken, Ducks, More
As the netminder-centric narratives that arose at the start of the 2022-23 schedule continue to unfold throughout November, there’s no better time for an update on all things goalies. At the mid-point mark in the second month of the NHL season, these are the goaltending stories that matter the...
The Hockey Writers
Keys to a Perfect Canadiens Game for 2022-23 Rebuild
Put simply, the Montreal Canadiens are wrecking their own rebuild this 2022-23 season. The Canadiens objectively have too many holes throughout the lineup to realistically make the playoffs, most notably in net and on defense. Nevertheless, at 8-6-1 and tied with the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic...
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles
The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Trade Targets to Replace Jake Muzzin
After a long, emotional weekend at Scotiabank Arena that saw the Toronto Maple Leafs honour Borje Salming during Hall of Fame induction weekend, the team reconvened at practice on Monday morning, and there was no shortage of talking points. First and foremost, Matt Murray is set to return to the crease tonight against his former team in Pittsburgh, and after his season started with one underwhelming start and a groin injury, he’ll be looking to rebound and show the team what he’s capable of bringing at full health.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Need Dubois, Hellebuyck and Scheifele Long-Term
The Winnipeg Jets have an opportunity that didn’t exist a few months ago that they need to prepare for. Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents (UFA) at the end of next season (2023-24), while Pierre-Luc Dubois will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season. With the team in a resurgence much quicker than most anticipated, along with the positive vibe that is exuding from the players, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff needs to sign these guys to long-term contracts as soon as possible.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Anderson, Kylington, Huberdeau & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving is looking for a scoring winger to add to his roster, and Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson may be of interest. Speaking of Treliving, he spoke with the media on Monday regarding defenseman Oliver Kylington and asked that all continue to respect his privacy as he deals with a personal matter. In other news, Jonathan Huberdeau was able to suit up on Monday night (Nov. 14) after missing the past three games, and will need to up his play in order to impress head coach Darryl Sutter. Last but not least, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) issued a fine to Blake Coleman for a slew-foot on Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Special Teams, Maroon & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning avoided going 0-for-3 on the week by using an inspired first period to defeat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Sunday night (Nov. 13). They atoned for their loss on Friday night (Nov.11), a game in which they played poorly, and a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers. In the victory, the Lightning stormed out to a 4-0 first-period lead, as Mikhail Sergachev scored two goals and assisted on the other two. Cole Koepke also picked up his first career NHL goal in the contest.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could there finally be some movement when it comes to defenseman Jakob Chychrun? He’s set to return to the lineup for the Arizona Coyotes and playing was always going to be the best way to get him traded. The Toronto Maple Leafs may...
The Hockey Writers
5 Observations From Oilers’ 4-Game Road Trip
The Edmonton Oilers finished their road trip out east going 2-2, which isn’t bad, considering they lost Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto to injuries mid-trip. Their penalty kill continued to struggle, allowing seven goals in four games, and they had costly turnovers that led to goals against. However, there...
The Hockey Writers
2023 Draft Eligible Leo Carlsson Is NHL Ready
Leo Carlsson is on a rampage to begin the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) season. As one of the top prospects from this upcoming 2023 Draft class, he’s making sure that everyone notices him with his 12 points in 17 games. But his point production isn’t the only reason that he’s ready for the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
4 Penguins With Unexpected Starts This Season
Through the first 15 games of the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been wildly inconsistent. After starting 4-0-1 through their first five, the Penguins dropped seven consecutive to get buried in the standings with a 4-6-2 record. After the team made some drastic lineup changes, they have now gone 2-0-1 in their last three games to post a record of 6-6-3, and are currently out of the playoffs sitting 13th in the East. Here is a look at four players that have either outperformed their expectations or have fallen short after about 20 percent of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Tippett Progressing Well in 2022-23
Owen Tippett was the addition to the Philadelphia Flyers‘ bench from the big trade that moved long-time captain Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers back in March of 2022. Tippett was drafted tenth overall by the Panthers in 2017, where he remained until he was traded to the Flyers. The forward didn’t find much success in his first seven games with the Panthers in 2017-18, finding only one goal, and he was eventually sent back to the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League.
Comments / 0