Biden administration set to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine, Covid, and disaster recovery
The Biden administration is calling on Congress to include additional funding in the must-pass government package for what it said are three "critical funding needs": Continued support for the people of Ukraine, Covid-19 response and natural disaster recovery.
US Official: Russian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing 2
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles have crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people. A Polish government spokesman did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.” Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine.
Stocks Climb on Cooling Inflation, but Trading Remains Shaky
"By Damian J. Troise and Stan ChoeStocks are closing higher, boosted by more signs the nation’s high inflation may be falling off faster than expected. But a flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine kept Wall Street shaky Tuesday and undercut much of its big morning gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%. Earlier in the day, it saw a 1.8% gain disappear and swung briefly to a loss of 0.1%. Through the market’s swerves, technology stocks continued to lead Wall Street on hopes that the Federal Reserve may ease up on the pace of its interest rate hikes, which...
World Population Hits 8 Billion
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) – The United Nations says the world’s population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday. The projection came in a U.N. report released in July that said much of the growth expected between now and 2050 is coming from just eight countries. Half of...
