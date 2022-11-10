ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Apple rolling out iOS 16.2 beta 3 and more to developers as launch nears

Apple is ramping up testing of its latest iOS 16.2 software release. The company has made iOS 16.2 beta 3 available to developer beta testers, alongside updates to watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and more. What’s new in iOS 16.2?. Beta users can update their iPhone and...
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 8 return to lows from $349 in Tuesday’s best deals, AirPods 2 $90, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Tuesday, with a rare chance to save on Apple Watch Series 8 returning prices to all-time lows from $349 for only the second time. That’s on top of Apple’s AirPods 2, which are an even better value at $90 and Apple TV HD clearance landing at just $59. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Apple offering rare MacBook Pro discounts to businesses: ‘a very special Mac campaign’

Apple is offering a rare opportunity for businesses to buy MacBook Pro models in bulk at a steep discount. According to a new report from Bloomberg, businesses looking to buy the newest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro can get as much as 10% off their purchase. The promo comes as Apple battles a forecasted drop in Mac revenue in the important holiday quarter.
9to5Mac

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy this holiday season?

The iPhone 14 is the most affordable of Apple’s latest iPhone generation. However, the company continues to sell last year’s iPhone 13. Whether you’re considering an upgrade or looking to buy a new iPhone for the first time in several years, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14.
BGR.com

There’s a hidden iPhone keyboard that might help you type way faster

IPhone users obviously spend tons of time typing on the screen, and some are probably looking for all the help they can get to type faster. Apple’s built-in predictive text tool and the slide-to-type functionality should help, although more than that might be needed for those who spend a lot of time in chat and email apps. One trick to try to type faster on iPhone is activating a different keyboard layout called Dvorak, and we’ll tell you all about it in this guide.
Apple Insider

Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following an update toAirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update — 5B58 — is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As...
BGR.com

iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see

Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more on sale now

Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be stressful if you want to give gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
9to5Mac

Here’s how the new Apple TV 4K performance compares to the PS5 and more

The latest Apple TV 4K has been available to consumers for just about a week, and we continue to learn more about the changes and improvements Apple has made with this year’s revision. The new Apple TV 4K is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and new in-depth testing from FlatpanelsHD offers an interesting look at how this compares to game consoles like the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Apple Watch accessories for the ultimate tech enthusiasts

Currently, the Apple Watch is the most popular watch globally, and this honestly doesn’t come as much of a surprise when you consider the number of people you see jogging or walking on the street with their Apple Watch armed on their wrists. In celebration of this one-of-a-kind watch, we’ve curated a collection of nifty accessories that will perfectly complement your beloved Apple Watch. From the most inventive Apple Watch charging dock you’ll ever see to an Apple Watch nightstand that mimics the iMac G3– we’ve put together a range of diverse and interesting Apple Watch accessories that even hardcore Apple lovers will go gaga over!
9to5Mac

Bizarre iPhone and iPad bug causes Safari to crash when you type certain letters [U]

There’s another bizarre bug that’s affecting some iPhone and iPad users, preventing them from searching for certain words and characters using Safari. It’s unclear what exactly is causing this problem, but many iOS 16 users have taken to Twitter to voice their complaints and share screen recordings showing the exact problems.
9to5Mac

Facades app for iOS and Mac launches as the comprehensive Apple Store guide

Following up on his amazing app experience “Apple Store Time Machine,” Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber is back with a new app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With a beautiful UI, Facades makes it easy to “browse, discover, and bookmark a catalog of every current and former Apple Store.”
9to5Mac

These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets

As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy