SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Thanksgiving will look a little different for Bryn Douds and his family. The family will be in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, watching Douds cross a triathlon finish line for Team USA. The South Orange resident qualified for the World Triathlon race when he competed at the national race in Milwaukee, Wisc., in August, and he has been training for the international triathlon since September. But triathlons — a half-mile swim, 20K bike ride and 5K run — are still relatively new to Douds.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO