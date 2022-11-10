Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NY Tries New Reward System For Unsolved Shooting In Mount VernonStill UnsolvedMount Vernon, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge’s Nick Baum sparks MKA boys soccer team to fine season
GLEN RIDGE — Nick Baum, a senior defender from Glen Ridge, was a key member of the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer team this fall season as the Cougars finished 12-8-1 and earned a berth in both the state prep B-Division and NJSIAA Non-Public, North B tournament finals. The...
essexnewsdaily.com
UPDATED: Bloomfield HS football team enjoys respectable season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team ended a respectable season. The Bengals lost at Plainfield, 48-8, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament championship game on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Plainfield. The Bengals, who entered the game...
essexnewsdaily.com
MKA baseball standout Luca Siegar commits to Division 1 Univ. of Maine
MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood resident Luca Siegar, a sophomore at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Maine to eventually play Division I college baseball. The standout catcher earned first-team all-prep B Division honors his freshman season while helping to lead MKA to the prep...
essexnewsdaily.com
Ashenfelter 8K Classic and Tom Fleming 2K return to Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 22nd running of the Ashenfelter 8K Classic and Tom Fleming Run is all-set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, with a minor change. The Tom Fleming Run has been lengthened to 1.24 miles, or 2 kilometers, and has been re-named the Tom Fleming 2K to honor local marathon sensation, Tom Fleming, two-time winner of the New York City Marathon. The 8K is this year’s USA Track & Field New Jersey 8K championship, but is also open to anyone who can walk, jog or run 5 miles.
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange man to compete for Team USA in triathlon in UAE
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Thanksgiving will look a little different for Bryn Douds and his family. The family will be in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, watching Douds cross a triathlon finish line for Team USA. The South Orange resident qualified for the World Triathlon race when he competed at the national race in Milwaukee, Wisc., in August, and he has been training for the international triathlon since September. But triathlons — a half-mile swim, 20K bike ride and 5K run — are still relatively new to Douds.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange honors veterans at annual ceremony
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert D. Parisi honored Pete Longo at the annual West Orange Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Longo is West Orange’s oldest surviving World War II veteran, who turned 100 years old earlier this month. Parisi also announced that West Orange resident CJ...
essexnewsdaily.com
BSA Troop 147 in Nutley celebrates Scouting’s highest honor
NUTLEY, NJ — BSA Troop 147, sponsored by the Franklin Reformed Church of Nutley, held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Oct. 25 at VFW Post 493 to present Scouting’s highest honor to Scouts Ethan Wanko and Archer St. Amant. Senior Patrol Leader David Crecco opened the...
essexnewsdaily.com
William Thomas Weedo Jr.
William (Bill) Thomas Weedo Jr., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Family of Caring Hospice in Montclair. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. A military service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment is private.
essexnewsdaily.com
Joseph T. Connolly collection drive returns to Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Joseph T. Connolly Drive, a semiannual townwide clothing and household goods collection drive in Glen Ridge, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Glen Ridge High School parking lot, 200 Ridgewood Ave. This event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge and the GRHS Key Club, will be held rain or shine.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange celebrates its veterans
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 11, East Orange honored the residents who have served this country in the armed forces. John Crooms Sr., an E-4 combat engineer with the U.S. Army, won the Earl Williams Award, and Master Sgt. Steven Rivera, of the U.S. Air Force, won the Stanley L. Costly Award. Col. Walter Gill, of the New Jersey National Guard, served as the event’s keynote speaker.
essexnewsdaily.com
Annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at Turtle Back Zoo
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The public is invited to spend the holiday season at Essex County’s annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at the Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. Free admission is being offered for the spectacular, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the weekends of Nov. 18, Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, and then daily from Friday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 31; the Holiday Lights Spectacular will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville Historical Society amps up work to preserve, honor military memorials
BELLEVILLE, NJ — On Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the Belleville Historical Society incorporated a new organization that is specifically dedicated to the cleaning and restoration of military and veteran memorials. During the past seven years, the group has cleaned and restored more than 50 memorials throughout north Jersey,...
essexnewsdaily.com
AAMC awards posthumous honor to med school’s inaugural dean
NUTLEY, NJ — Dr. Bonita F. Stanton, the late dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley, was honored posthumously with a special award for her decades in medical education. Stanton, the founding dean of the medical school, was given the Special Recognition Award by the American...
essexnewsdaily.com
Consider making a donation to the Nutley Public Library
NUTLEY, NJ — Friends of the Nutley Public Library invite residents to participate in GivingTuesday on Nov. 29, which kicks off the generosity season. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 with the simple idea to create a day that encourages people to do good. GivingTuesday has funded countless causes around the world and encourages residents to get involved in their communities.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange vigil organizers remain vigilant on call for action against gun violence
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 24, the East Orange City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall — the same day marking three weeks to the day that 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a good student and standout basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, was murdered. To keep the focus on this tragedy and to ask what the council’s plans were to address youth gun violence, a couple of the organizers of the Peace Vigil for Letrell Duncan held on Oct. 10 attended the meeting.
essexnewsdaily.com
23-year-old Newark man fatally shot
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Nyshon Anthony, 23, of Newark, according to a Nov. 10 press release from the ECPO. On Nov. 8 at 2:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a male shot...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Beth Israel appoints new COO and new chief nursing officer
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center has appointed two leaders to chief executive positions within the organization, according to a Nov. 7 press release. Amy Doran has been appointed chief operating officer, making her the first woman to hold this role at NBIMC. Registered nurse Denise Shepherd has been appointed the hospital’s new chief nursing officer.
essexnewsdaily.com
Eight Essex County employees recognized for service in U.S. Armed Forces
NEWARK, NJ — The 13th annual Essex County Veterans Day Observance was held Thursday, Nov. 10, in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park in Newark. During the ceremony, the county executive presented Essex County Community Star Awards to eight Essex County employees who have served or continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.
