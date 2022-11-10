ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate

Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden's unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump's election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
CNN

Reporter: Trump voters 'done' with him

The reason Trump is losing voters, says reporter Salena Zito, is that "2016 was about the people. It was about aspiration. It was about being part of something bigger than himself. Since 2020 and through 2022, it's been about him."
