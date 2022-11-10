Read full article on original website
This Republican senator just dropped a truth bomb on his party
Republican Pat Toomey is retiring from his Pennsylvania Senate seat at the end of the term. But before he goes, he is speaking some hard truths to his party.
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Opinion: Why Democrats' Senate win in Nevada may be a blessing in disguise for the GOP — and the nation
The voters of Nevada and the nation may have done Republicans and the country a favor by freeing the GOP of Donald Trump's iron grip, writes David Axelrod. The people dealt a blow to Trump and extremists and election-denying Republicans, he says.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
CNN — Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents – and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property.
Police identify 4 University of Idaho students found dead outside campus
Moscow police said they are investigating the deaths as homicides, but did not provide any other information about what happened.
John King shows Democrats' possible but very difficult path to keep the House
CNN's John King looks at close House races across the country and explains how Democrats could possibly keep control of the chamber.
While Democrats may have bucked the national trend, Republicans still hold a large sway in GOP-led states
In Democratic-leaning and swing states, voters last week delivered an unmistakable cry of resistance to the restrictive Republican social agenda symbolized by the drive to ban abortion.
Here's proof Donald Trump doesn't really care about the Republican Party
The Republican Party is reeling after seeing its hopes of controlling the Senate in 2023 dashed and finding itself in a nip-and-tuck battle for the House majority.
'Very good news' for Biden: CNN projects Democrats will keep control of Senate
With incumbent Sen. Cortez Masto (D-NV) holding onto her seat, CNN projects Democrats will maintain control of the Senate. CNN's Gloria Borger and David Chalian react.
Magic wall: John King breaks down latest Nevada Senate numbers
CNN's John King and Wolf Blitzer analyze the latest numbers from the Nevada Senate race and how it could determine control of the US Senate.
Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker says Trump 'hurt the party's chances' in midterm elections
Charlie Baker, the moderate Republican governor of Massachusetts, said former President Donald Trump's influence hurt their party in this year's midterm elections as voters demonstrated they "aren't interested in extremism."
Opinion: Trump is adored by his followers. Dave Chappelle explained why
The jokes about Donald Trump in Dave Chappelle's "Saturday Night Live" monologue deserve even more attention than the ones he made about Kanye West, writes Dean Obeidallah. The humor underscored a serious point: Trump isn't going to fade away quietly.
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 'reckless'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were "reckless" and criticized Trump for being "part of the problem" that day.
GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate
Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden's unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump's election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
After disappointing election results, who will lead the Republican party?
CNN's Manu Raju reports that Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell are facing rebellions from within their own party.
Reporter: Trump voters 'done' with him
The reason Trump is losing voters, says reporter Salena Zito, is that "2016 was about the people. It was about aspiration. It was about being part of something bigger than himself. Since 2020 and through 2022, it's been about him."
Student suspect in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia, police say
Police have in custody a University of Virginia student and ex-UVA football player suspected of fatally shooting three current players and wounding two other people late Sunday at the school's main campus in Charlottesville as a bus returned from a class field trip, school officials said.
Analysis: Why Mark Kelly's projected win in Arizona is an 'extraordinary development'
CNN's Abby Phillip, Kasie Hunt and Manu Raju break down the implications of incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly's projected win in Arizona's midterm election.
