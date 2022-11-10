ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Upworthy

Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV

Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
CNN

CNN

