KFC sends app alert urging customers to commemorate landmark Nazi outrage against Jews
KFC has apologised for an app alert urging customers in Germany to commemorate a landmark Nazi outrage against Jews. It said fans should “treat themselves” on the anniversary of 1938’s Kristallnacht, which saw co-ordinated mob attacks across the country. It was known as Night of Broken Glass...
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
A fired Twitter employee who's 6 months pregnant tells the company 'see you in court'
Shennan Lu was a data science manager for Twitter before being laid off and said her performance rating put her in the top 30% of employees.
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
"The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump's potential return to Twitter would hurt him. "It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was, of how much drama he created," she said. Trump was banned from Twitter last year and for most of 2022 has been utilizing Truth Social.
Russian broadcaster that argued for drowning Ukrainian children wants Elon Musk to reverse Twitter ban
The head of Russia Today took to Twitter personally to ask the Tesla CEO and free speech absolutist for help in spreading the Kremlin’s pro-war message.
Man goes to BBC for job interview, ends up being mistakenly presented as 'tech expert' on live TV
Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter.
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
Video shows new Russian recruits talking about rusty, jammed weapons and being forced to buy their own uniforms and gear. CNN's Erin Burnett reports.
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo
South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Director Behind ‘Anti-Semitic’ Film Kyrie Irving Tweeted Is ‘Not Apologizing For Nothing,’ Press Release Says
A statement attributed to Ronald Dalton Jr. addresses the controversy over the documentary, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The post Director Behind ‘Anti-Semitic’ Film Kyrie Irving Tweeted Is ‘Not Apologizing For Nothing,’ Press Release Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Amber Heard's Twitter Account Vanishes as Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO of Social Media Company
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter as her ex Elon Musk takes over the social media company. Though the timing is unclear, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard's Twitter account, @realamberheard, is deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist." Heard, 36, still has...
Holocaust survivor left on a bench as a baby finds new family at 80
When Alice Grusová was a baby, her parents left her on a train station bench, with no idea of what would become of her.
Some laid off Twitter employees say they're being asked to come back to Twitter after mass layoffs
Elon Musk's Twitter is already backtracking on some layoffs by asking certain employees to stay on, according to Insider sources and Blind app users.
‘Bad boy billionaire’ Elon Musk deletes support of Kanye and Trump following accusations of anti–Semitism
Associating himself with Kanye West and Donald Trump may have gotten Elon Musk into trouble with Jewish groups. In addition to being a visionary tech disrupter, Elon Musk is also a shitposter extraordinaire—and it risks getting him further into trouble with ethnic minorities. The richest man in the world...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
A laid-off Twitter employee filed an NLRB complaint alleging he was fired for helping fellow staff 'protect themselves'
Just hours before being fired, Emmanuel Cornet had shared a browser extension with Twitter staff that made downloading work emails quicker, he said.
