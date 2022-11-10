(CBS/CNN) -- Inflation is raising grocery prices so much that it might be cheaper to have Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant in 2022.Food is still getting more expensive, but at a slower pace than earlier this year. Prices of eggs, butter, flour and some vegetables increased the most, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the month of October, food was .6% pricier compared to September, adjusting for seasonal swings.For the year through October, without seasonal adjustments, food got 10.9% more expensive, with groceries increasing 12.4% and restaurant prices jumping 8.6%.The increases are less than the record highs clocked just...

4 DAYS AGO