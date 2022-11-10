Read full article on original website
Hollywood Minute: Jay Leno burned in car fire
Jay Leno is recovering from burns, Jennifer Ehle of 'She Said' on assault survivors, and the top Game Awards nominees. David Daniel reports.
Inside the superstar affair for the funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos.
Where To Watch Tyler Perry's Movies And TV Shows Streaming
The best Tyler Perry movies and TV shows include family dramas, sitcoms, and quite a few surprises.
GloRilla: 5 Things About The ‘Tomorrow 2’ Rapper Performing At The 2022 AMAs
GloRilla (b. Gloria Woods) is an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. Her breakout year was 2022 when “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” was considered the Song of the Summer by many. She teamed with Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2,” earning her a Gold record and her first Billboard Top...
Morrissey upsets crowd after ending concert 30 minutes in
Morrissey abruptly ended his concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles just 30 minutes in.
Bad Bunny’s Net Worth Is Bound To Explode After His Record-Breaking Grammy Nomination
After an explosive year filled with many awards and nominations, many Benito fans are wondering: what is Bad Bunny’s net worth? The Puerto Rican rapper made history when his fourth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. It’s the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for the most notable and sought-after music nomination in the world. The “Tití Me Pregunta” artist was also nominated for Best Música Urbana Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Moscow Mule.” The awards and glory won’t stop flowing for the “Me Porto Bonito” star....
Nick Cannon Posted A Hilarious Meme About Allllllll Of Those Kids He's Been Having
*Laughs nervously* It's funny because it's true.
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety: "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
