Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat

Schuyler Callihan: Heat 118, Hornets 101

Charlotte's offensive struggles are becoming very problematic, especially when the defense is so inconsistent. I haven't seen anything from the Hornets over this losing skid that leads me to believe they can get over the hump and win a game on the back end of a back-to-back. Heat win this one easily.

Israel Omondi: Heat 119, Hornets 95

The Hornets have struggled to score lately and I don’t think that’ll change tonight. They just lack the offensive firepower with LaMelo and Hayward out to keep up with most teams. I expect a big night from Bam Adebayo to push the Hornets down to 3-10 on the year. The Hornets are approaching a point to where not even LaMelo’s return will save the season.

Ian Black: Heat 114, Hornets 102

Both teams are dealing with some injuries at the moment, but the Heat have a bit more depth and a few less key injuries. The Hornets have lost six straight and haven’t covered the spread during any of those games. Getting back on the right track is gonna be tough until the team gets healthier.

Austin Leake: Heat 112, Hornets 104

The Hornets have struggled to score over 100 points in their last 5 games. Tonight, feels like the night that the Hornets finally get over 100, but will it be enough? I don’t think so. The Hornets will still keep it close throughout most of the game, but they’re still too shorthanded to get a win against Miami.

