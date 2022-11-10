ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 5 days ago

Schuyler Callihan: Heat 118, Hornets 101

Charlotte's offensive struggles are becoming very problematic, especially when the defense is so inconsistent. I haven't seen anything from the Hornets over this losing skid that leads me to believe they can get over the hump and win a game on the back end of a back-to-back. Heat win this one easily.

Israel Omondi: Heat 119, Hornets 95

The Hornets have struggled to score lately and I don’t think that’ll change tonight. They just lack the offensive firepower with LaMelo and Hayward out to keep up with most teams. I expect a big night from Bam Adebayo to push the Hornets down to 3-10 on the year. The Hornets are approaching a point to where not even LaMelo’s return will save the season.

Ian Black: Heat 114, Hornets 102

Scroll to Continue

Both teams are dealing with some injuries at the moment, but the Heat have a bit more depth and a few less key injuries. The Hornets have lost six straight and haven’t covered the spread during any of those games. Getting back on the right track is gonna be tough until the team gets healthier.

Austin Leake: Heat 112, Hornets 104

The Hornets have struggled to score over 100 points in their last 5 games. Tonight, feels like the night that the Hornets finally get over 100, but will it be enough? I don’t think so. The Hornets will still keep it close throughout most of the game, but they’re still too shorthanded to get a win against Miami.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
All Hornets

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Spread: Magic -1 3 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte didn't have LaMelo Ball when these two last met in what resulted in a 20-point beatdown by Orlando. The Hornets couldn't buy a shot in that contest, shooting just 38% from the floor. I know Charlotte hasn't played well, but I think this is a game they can win. If Melo can shake off the rust and see the ball go through the net, the Hornets will snap their eight-game skid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Hornets

Hornets Get Payback on Magic, Snap Eight-Game Skid

ORLANDO, FL - Finally, the Charlotte Hornets have put an end to a long, eight-game losing streak with a 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Hornets scored the first seven points on the night and an 8-0 run to push the lead to 17-7 forced Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley to burn an early timeout. P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee were active early and often as each posted 10 points in the first 24 minutes of play, shooting a combined 10/15 from the floor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
898
Followers
799
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy