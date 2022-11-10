ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
wearegreenbay.com

6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Four arrested and one on the run for meth distribution across the Northwoods

UPDATE 11/10/22 3:45 P.M. - The four suspects arrested in a drug conspiracy case were in court via Zoom this afternoon for their initial court appearance. Kimberly Baenen, 36, made her appearance first out of the four. The Oneida County D.A. Michael Schiek requested a cash bond be set at $50,000 because she was considered a leader in the group. Schiek added that Baenen is also facing felony bail jumping and a possession with intent charge. Those two charges are pending in the Wisconsin Court System.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said damaged a residential power meter. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning at home on the 300 block N. Bellis Street. Wausau Police said it has happened multiple times over the past few months, always around the same time of the morning.
WAUSAU, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 8, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, Nov. 8:. In the early morning hours of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, deputies took a Tomahawk man, 23, into custody following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Thousands without power in Weston

More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
WESTON, WI
WJFW-TV

Eagle River Union Airport offering nuisance tags to nearby hunters

EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Union Airport has 10 nuisance tags available for nearby residents. The deer are causing a problem for the pilots. The tags are available to airport neighbors that live within a quarter-mile of the airport. Archery or firearms may be used for the harvest.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WSAW

Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Nov. 8

Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Accident on HWY 29 Near HWY 97

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – There is an active accident scene on HWY 29 near the exit for HWY 97. Traffic is closed to westbound traffic and travelers can expect delays as emergency crews address the scene. The accident is near mile marker 145. We welcome your stories! Contact...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill Area Chamber announces Businesses of the Year at Annual Banquet

One of the highlights of the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) Banquet held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, was the recognition of community Businesses of the Year, selected and voted on, in each respective category, by their peers. “Each year our business community can nominate their fellow businesses to...
MERRILL, WI
starjournalnow.com

After school program to focus on Native American heritage

RHINELANDER – A free after school program honoring National Native American Heritage Month will be held at the Rhinelander District Library, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Participants will hear the story of Thunder’s Hair, by Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre, which will be read by special guest speaker Norman Crazy Thunder, and participate in a hair braiding activity.
RHINELANDER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy