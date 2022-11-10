Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
WJFW-TV
Four arrested and one on the run for meth distribution across the Northwoods
UPDATE 11/10/22 3:45 P.M. - The four suspects arrested in a drug conspiracy case were in court via Zoom this afternoon for their initial court appearance. Kimberly Baenen, 36, made her appearance first out of the four. The Oneida County D.A. Michael Schiek requested a cash bond be set at $50,000 because she was considered a leader in the group. Schiek added that Baenen is also facing felony bail jumping and a possession with intent charge. Those two charges are pending in the Wisconsin Court System.
WSAW
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people remain in the Oneida County Jail on allegations they were distributing meth from a Mexican drug cartel. Authorities are also looking for a fifth suspect who they’ve identified as Benjamin Somers, 35. David Lassiter, 39, remains in custody on $25,000 cash bond. Kimberly...
WSAW
Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said damaged a residential power meter. The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning at home on the 300 block N. Bellis Street. Wausau Police said it has happened multiple times over the past few months, always around the same time of the morning.
WJFW-TV
Court agrees to delay plea hearing for father charged in death of adopted daughter
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One of the parents allegedly involved in their child's death had his plea hearing pushed back until January. Jonathan Stolp, 41, is charged with neglecting a child as a party to a crime, chronic neglect of a child as a party to a crime and resisting or obstructing an officer.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 8, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, Nov. 8:. In the early morning hours of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, deputies took a Tomahawk man, 23, into custody following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
Thousands without power in Weston
More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
WJFW-TV
Eagle River Union Airport offering nuisance tags to nearby hunters
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Union Airport has 10 nuisance tags available for nearby residents. The deer are causing a problem for the pilots. The tags are available to airport neighbors that live within a quarter-mile of the airport. Archery or firearms may be used for the harvest.
WSAW
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
wxpr.org
Local conservationists ask hunters to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species
The gun deer season starts Saturday in the Northwoods, but the migratory bird season is already well underway. As hunters move through woods and water, local conservationists warn them to beware of spreading invasive species. “Aquatic invasive species do not stop for a season, and they do not have borders,”...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Wausau area births, Nov. 8
Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
onfocus.news
Accident on HWY 29 Near HWY 97
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – There is an active accident scene on HWY 29 near the exit for HWY 97. Traffic is closed to westbound traffic and travelers can expect delays as emergency crews address the scene. The accident is near mile marker 145. We welcome your stories! Contact...
wxpr.org
Merrill Area Public Schools face more than $2 million in cuts after second failed referendum
The Merrill Area Public Schools tried unsuccessfully for the second time to pass an operational referendum on Tuesday. Without additional funding, Superintendent Shannon Murray says the district faces more than $2 million in cuts. “I start my day twice a week at a school building,” he says. “You see these...
wxpr.org
With election over, questions over inflation still loom for businesses
Inflation was one of the hot topics for many candidates during last week's election. With the election wrapped up, some voters wonder if that means inflation will start to fall. Local businesses have been hit hard in the last year, with owners and consumers feeling the pinch. "People are still...
merrillfotonews.com
Merrill Area Chamber announces Businesses of the Year at Annual Banquet
One of the highlights of the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) Banquet held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, was the recognition of community Businesses of the Year, selected and voted on, in each respective category, by their peers. “Each year our business community can nominate their fellow businesses to...
starjournalnow.com
After school program to focus on Native American heritage
RHINELANDER – A free after school program honoring National Native American Heritage Month will be held at the Rhinelander District Library, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Participants will hear the story of Thunder’s Hair, by Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre, which will be read by special guest speaker Norman Crazy Thunder, and participate in a hair braiding activity.
wxpr.org
Northern Wisconsin sees high voter turnout as voters express concerns about the economy
Polling locations near Rhinelander saw a steady stream of voters this Election Day, with several local clerks saying they anticipate turnout to surpass the last midterm election in 2018. Among those turning out to vote were many new voters registering to vote in Wisconsin for the first time. “We’ve had...
merrillfotonews.com
Comments / 1