Read full article on original website
Related
Salter: American empire is the death of liberty
Liberty or empire? The foreign policy we choose reflects the kind of nation we want to be. Either we model our values for the rest of the world, or we try to impose them by force. There is no middle ground. Any point on the seesaw between self-governance and imperialism will inevitably tilt towards the latter. If Americans want to keep their freedom, they should heed the advice of George Washington: “steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the world” and pursue “harmony [and] liberal intercourse with all nations.” It’s not our job to boss other countries around or serve as their patrons.
As shoppers flood back into stores, retailers are scrambling to merge e-commerce and in-store experiences
Unlike pre-pandemic times, shoppers are now looking at brick-and-mortar as an extension of retailers' e-commerce offerings — not a siloed experience.
People Are Sharing Unexpected, Specific Things That Should Be Way Cheaper Than They Actually Are, And I Agree With A Lot Of These
"If I get declined, that’s $25-$100 I’m never gonna see again. Even if I’m approved, they don’t apply it to your security deposit or your first month’s rent or anything. It’s a waste."
Comments / 0