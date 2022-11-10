Read full article on original website
Magic look to end homestand strong, face Timberwolves
After a dismal start to the season, the Orlando Magic have come alive on their current seven-game homestand and hope
Bruins hire independent firm to review their player vetting process following Mitchell Miller signing
"We recently fell short of our high standards and disappointed both ourselves and many in our community." In the aftermath of their decision to sign controversial prospect Mitchell Miller, the Bruins announced Tuesday that they hired an independent law firm to conduct a review of the team’s player vetting process.
Michigan Assistant Lands Charlotte Coaching Job
He was a key part of the Wolverines’ CFP run last year.
Week 11 Power Rankings: Vikings skyrocket to top spot
The Minnesota Vikings have been a tough team to figure out this season. They are 8-1 but have come from behind six times so far and haven’t looked great in doing so. Style points don’t necessarily matter in the NFL but they do when it comes to power rankings.
Commanders expected to activate defensive star heading into Week 11: report
The Washington Commanders, fresh off an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, are heading into Week 11 with the expectation Chase Young will be activated.
