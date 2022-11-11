11 Early Wayfair Deals That May Be Better Than Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We're clearly not wasting our time waiting around for Black Friday to get our savings on! We seriously can't believe the sales have started this early — but we're certainly not complaining. There are a variety of incredible prices you don't want to miss — especially at Wayfair! If you're looking for new ways to spruce up your space or potentially holiday gifts, don't overlook these markdowns that are already live.

We found major steals on everything — including home, kitchen and bedroom furniture, bath gear and so much more. Out of all the products up for grabs, we narrowed down our selections to the 11 absolute best deals. We can't imagine some of these prices going any lower, so if you're thinking about waiting until after Thanksgiving to see if they'll drop, you're going to miss out! Many of these pieces may run out of stock, so get to shopping ASAP!

This Silverware Set

Take 73% off the Pfaltzgraff Stainless Steel Flatware - Set of 20 !

This Expansive Bar Setup

Take 82% off the 17 Stories Ammara Bar with Wine Storage !

These Extra Plush Towels

Take 45% off the Charlton Home® Darcelle 6 Piece Turkish Cotton Towel Set !

This Stunning Mirror

Take 42% off the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse® Schmeling Rectangle Metal Wall Mirror !

This Holiday Garland

Take 43% off the Steelside™ 109 in. Lighted Faux Garland !

This Rustic Daybed

Take 69% off the Mercury Row® Helmick Solid Wood Daybed !

This Pro-Level Cookware Set

Take 68% off the Tramontina 8 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set !

This Luxe Leather Chair

Take 35% off the AllModern Hailee Upholstered Armchair !

This Modern Office Chair

Take 21% off the Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair !

This Beautiful Work Desk

Take 33% off the Etta Avenue™ Colston Desk Colston Gold Frame Desk !

This Simple Book Shelf

Take 50% off the Gracie Oaks Chenery Iron Etagere Bookcase !

Want more to shop? Check out all of the Wayfair Early Black Friday Deals happening right now here !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!