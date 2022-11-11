ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Early Wayfair Deals That May Be Better Than Black Friday

By Bernadette Deron
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We're clearly not wasting our time waiting around for Black Friday to get our savings on! We seriously can't believe the sales have started this early — but we're certainly not complaining. There are a variety of incredible prices you don't want to miss — especially at Wayfair! If you're looking for new ways to spruce up your space or potentially holiday gifts, don't overlook these markdowns that are already live.

We found major steals on everything — including home, kitchen and bedroom furniture, bath gear and so much more. Out of all the products up for grabs, we narrowed down our selections to the 11 absolute best deals. We can't imagine some of these prices going any lower, so if you're thinking about waiting until after Thanksgiving to see if they'll drop, you're going to miss out! Many of these pieces may run out of stock, so get to shopping ASAP!

This Silverware Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdvnR_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 73% off the Pfaltzgraff Stainless Steel Flatware - Set of 20 !

This Expansive Bar Setup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K21Ob_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 82% off the 17 Stories Ammara Bar with Wine Storage !

These Extra Plush Towels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9la7_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 45% off the Charlton Home® Darcelle 6 Piece Turkish Cotton Towel Set !

This Stunning Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuExL_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 42% off the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse® Schmeling Rectangle Metal Wall Mirror !

This Holiday Garland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vayvV_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 43% off the Steelside™ 109 in. Lighted Faux Garland !

This Rustic Daybed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxW6s_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 69% off the Mercury Row® Helmick Solid Wood Daybed !

This Pro-Level Cookware Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGL7Q_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 68% off the Tramontina 8 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set !

This Luxe Leather Chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCvP3_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 35% off the AllModern Hailee Upholstered Armchair !

This Modern Office Chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AA2Gy_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 21% off the Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair !

This Beautiful Work Desk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqMvJ_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 33% off the Etta Avenue™ Colston Desk Colston Gold Frame Desk !

This Simple Book Shelf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbFvg_0j6AjYi800
Wayfair

Take 50% off the Gracie Oaks Chenery Iron Etagere Bookcase !

Want more to shop? Check out all of the Wayfair Early Black Friday Deals happening right now here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

