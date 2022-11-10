Read full article on original website
A former UVA football player is suspected of a mass shooting on the Virginia Campus killing three including a football player
Former Virginia football player Christopher Jones Jr. is on the run right now after reportedly shooting and killing mulitple people at the University of Virginia in a parking garage. Chris Jones, a former UVA football player and current student, is suspected to be responsible for the shooting, the school announced.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Carlos Washington Jr., RB, Southeastern Louisiana University
Name: Carlos Washington Jr. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am an all-around back meaning I take pride in running the ball, blocking, and catching out of the backfield. I am a dynamic playmaker with the ball in my hands and have the ability to turn a negative play into a positive play.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jay Nyamwaya, DL, Merrimack College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a Top NFL prospect at my position in the 2023 draft is my size, athletic ability, and work ethic. I am 6’4, 305 which will allow me to compete with the bigger offensive linemen in the NFL. I am also very fast for my size. I believe my 40 yard dash will be a strong point at my pro day. I am also a very hard worker. I feel like every year I have played football I have worked harder than the year before and improved. I will look to continue this trend as I transition to playing professional football.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Metoriah Faoliu, DL, Saint John’s University (MN)
College: Saint John’s University (MN) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. My older brother and dad played football and I was always around football. My brother Rei’s game was on TV and I would watch it. I started playing Madden. too. I was just naturally drawn in but I grew a passion for it and became natural to football.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dashawn Williams, WR, Northeastern State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Speed And just being relentless also making the play when my number is called. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6. What is one thing that NFL teams should know...
Commanders expected to activate defensive star heading into Week 11: report
The Washington Commanders, fresh off an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, are heading into Week 11 with the expectation Chase Young will be activated.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Apny Omol, OL, Augsburg University
What are your favorite moments from your football life?. My favorite moments would have to be playing on somebody else’s homecoming. If you could hang out with any football player past or present for a day who and why?. I would say Michael Vick. He was one of the...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Corey Mayfield Jr., CB, UTSA
Honors/Captainship(2021) Honorable Mention All-Conference USA (2020) Honorable All-Conference USA. Games Watched(2022) TNMI (2022) TXNO (2022) ALBI (2021) ALBI. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022GP 10 TOT 42 SOLO 34 TFL 2 SACK 1 PBU 11 INT 3 FF 1 (INCOMPLETE SEASON) 2021GP 14 TOT 37 SOLO 34 TFL 3...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: DeShawn Gaddie, DB, North Texas
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at CB. Long, athletic, versatile player who has experience playing both safety and corner. Good cover corner who exhibits solid ball skills and strong coverage skills to be a high-quality prospect. Displays ability to cover and carry deep routes and can keep his hands on defenders without getting flagged. Can match and mirror receivers deep downfield and doesn’t get rattled when the ball is in the air. Has above-average ball skills – can be very disruptive on short routes and times the ball well to break up passes; has some opportunities for INTs but can’t manage to haul it in. Primarily in zone; doesn’t display ability to consistently play press or jam at the LOS in the games viewed. As a run defender, he is very inconsistent. Will occasionally bust up screens, but sometimes lacks toughness to shed and finish tackles in space, or chase down ball carriers when they get past the 2nd level. Needs to play with better eye discipline and display good instincts; lapse in coverage came during v. ALBI when he got caught looking into the backfield in short yardage and gave up a touchdown. Has some upside; versatility, size, and length add a lot of value.
Keenan Allen Injury Update: Will Justin Herbert finally get back his number 1 receiver?
How much time will Keenan Allen continue to miss? Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down the injury to Keenan Allen and explains when the Chargers number 1 receiver will return.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jaren Baltazar, DL, Wayland Baptist University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I possess the versatility and strength to play anywhere across the line in any type of defense (3-4, 4-3, 4-2-5, etc.). I also have the ability to drop in coverage and defend a running back/tight end if need be. My leverage, physicality, and quickness give offensive lineman a tough time.
Dorian Hardin, CB, College of Idaho | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
College of Idaho defensive back Dorian Hardin is a feisty player with great ball skills. He recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds guru Jimmy Willams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button Below!. NFL Draft Diamonds was created...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kai Gray, S, Lincoln (PA)
College: Lincoln (PA); (formerly at Rutgers, Sam Houston State) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I feel I am one of the most versatile defenders in the draft. I played in multiple spots on the field, and I have a great nose for the ball. Since high school, I have competed with and against some of the best. All of this is complemented by great coaching from some of the best in the business.
Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Will the Rams WR miss the rest of the year?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks further about Cooper Kupp's injury. Is it possibly season-ending? Dr. Morse shares his thoughts.
Leonard Fournette Injury Update: How serious is his hip injury?
Leonard Fournette injured his hip and Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the seriousness of the injury.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Phillip Fleshman, RB, University of Charleston (WV)
College: University of Charleston (WV) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe my mix of vision, speed, quickness, balance, and elusiveness are what make me a prospect for the draft. As well as my pass-catching ability as a tailback, which I believe makes me a versatile player.
Kory Curtis, QB, Gannon University | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Kory Curtis the former Ohio State gunslinger has been tearing it up at Gannon University. Curtis took time out of his schedule to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check out this interview and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jamaal Hamilton, WR, Mary-Hardin Baylor University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My knowledge and understanding of route running is as good as anyone in the country. I am also an unselfish player and teammate with great work ethic and character. At what age were you first interested...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jaelyn Gaither, CB, Delaware Valley University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I feel as though no matter who I line up against no one is going to beat me. It was the same way when I was a receiver and that mentality has only grown when I switched to corner. I have a great understanding of offense and what offenses want to do because of my background playing wideout. And my athleticism allows me to make plays on the ball.
Mike Williams Injury Update: Will he be effective when he returns?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses when Mike Williams will be ready to return and how effective he will likely be.
