Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at CB. Long, athletic, versatile player who has experience playing both safety and corner. Good cover corner who exhibits solid ball skills and strong coverage skills to be a high-quality prospect. Displays ability to cover and carry deep routes and can keep his hands on defenders without getting flagged. Can match and mirror receivers deep downfield and doesn’t get rattled when the ball is in the air. Has above-average ball skills – can be very disruptive on short routes and times the ball well to break up passes; has some opportunities for INTs but can’t manage to haul it in. Primarily in zone; doesn’t display ability to consistently play press or jam at the LOS in the games viewed. As a run defender, he is very inconsistent. Will occasionally bust up screens, but sometimes lacks toughness to shed and finish tackles in space, or chase down ball carriers when they get past the 2nd level. Needs to play with better eye discipline and display good instincts; lapse in coverage came during v. ALBI when he got caught looking into the backfield in short yardage and gave up a touchdown. Has some upside; versatility, size, and length add a lot of value.

