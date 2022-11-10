Read full article on original website
Transportation Accepting Applications for Youth Ambassador Program
The County Department of Transportation is partnering with The National Organization of Youth Safety, NOYS, to host the Vision Zero youth ambassador program. Applications are due Nov. 30 and open to all high school students in the county according to a release made by the county’s department of transportation.
Jawando Co-Hosts Movie Screening, Discussion on Policing in Schools
County Councilmember Will Jawando co-hosts a movie screening of “On These Grounds” at the Silver Spring Civic Center Monday from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. “A video goes viral, showing a white police officer in South Carolina pull a Black teenager from her school desk and throw her across the floor. Healer-Activist Vivian Anderson uproots her life in New York City to move to South Carolina to support the girl and dismantle the system behind the assault at Spring Valley,” the film synopsis reads.
Rockville’s Education, Youth Commissions Looking for Members
Rockville’s education and youth commissions are seeking new members. The education commission has not yet been appointed. Its 11 members will be focused on maintaining and growing collaborative relationships among the county’s board of education and schools in the Rockville community. Ten of its 11 members will be...
Middle School Burglary Suspect Waves to Surveillance Camera
Police are investigating after a man broke into Silver Spring International Middle School at night and stole items from classrooms. The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) released the surveillance video of the break-in on Nov. 10. In the video, the suspect is seen walking through a hallway of the school and attempting to open locked doors. At one point, the suspect looked directly at the camera and waved to it.
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
5 Things to Know Today, Nov 15, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Nov. 15, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Session starts at 9:00 a.m. with a proclamation recognizing Councilmember for a Day Winner, by Councilmember Rice. Public hearings in the afternoon. This meeting will be televised live on CCM Channels Comcast...
Board of Education Makes Amendment to 2022-2023 School Year Calendar and Discusses 2023-2024 School Year Calendar
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. During the meeting, the Board amended the 2022-2023 school year calendar and discussed the 2023-2024 school year calendar; budget priorities for the development of the fiscal year 2024 operating budget; and college, career and community readiness and graduation preparation; and approved their 2023 Annual Legislative Priorities. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording.
Major Road Project In Frederick County Completed
A ribbon cutting was held on Monday afternoon. Ribbon cutting on I-270/Rt. 85 interchange project. (Photo from MDOT SHA.) Frederick, Md (KM) A major road project in Frederick County has been completed. The reconstruction and expansion of the Interstate 270 and Route 85 interchange, which began in 2017, involved the...
Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.The cause of this accident is under investigation. Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.
Portion of Clopper Road Closed Due to Sinkhole
A portion of Clopper Road (MD-117), from Mateny Road to Waring Station Road, is closed due to a sinkhole. The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) announced the closure via Twitter just after 3 p.m. today. The closed portion of Clopper Road is just north of...
Takoma Park Police to Swear In 2 New Leaders
Takoma Park Police will swear in Shibu Philipose, the new deputy police chief, and Codi Evans, the new captain, on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the council auditorium on the second floor of the city building at 7500 Maple Avenue. The new appointments were announced by Chief Antonio DeVaul.
School Resource Officer to the rescue, captures snake on campus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school resource officer saved the day at a Howard County school. Howard County police shared a photo of PFC Cliff Macer after he successfully prevented an unauthorized visitor from slithering into Howard High School, Friday. Howard County officials said Macer was in his office near...
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
Assault at store in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a store on Rockville Pike early yesterday morning, after a person reported having been the victim of an assault there. The assault was reported at 12:00 AM Sunday, at a store in the 1700 block of Rockville Pike.
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes
MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
Anne Arundel Co. to resume mail-in ballot counting after scanner "issue" reported Thursday
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections says it will resume its canvass of mail-in ballots on Saturday after an "equipment issue" was reported with one of two high speed scanning machines on Thursday. 2,500 mail-in ballots will be canvassed Saturday "to make up for...
Prince George’s County elected county council member shares vision for district
More than 90% of Prince George's County's voters in district 7 chose a new county council member on Tuesday. Krystal Oriadha has lived in the district for nearly a decade, and she plans to tackle safety, infrastructure, and unity with her new title.
