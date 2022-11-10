BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.The cause of this accident is under investigation. Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO