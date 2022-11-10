Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER will begin zero-fair trial period
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will begin a zero-fare trial period. It will go into effect Monday, Nov. 28. No rider will have to pay a fare to use the city’s transit services. The zero fare will remain in place indefinitely to allow...
elpasomatters.org
Downtown I-10 expansion to undergo environmental analysis
The controversial $750 million project to expand Interstate 10 in Downtown El Paso is about to undergo a rigorous study that will look at how the project may affect everything from the environment to businesses to residents in the area. The study, known as an environmental impact statement, historically requires...
KFOX 14
Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. KFOX14 spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
KFOX 14
$23 million General Obligation bonds approved by Las Cruces approved by voters
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Voters in Las Cruces approved the use of $23 million in bonds to fund four different city projects during the Nov. midterm elections. KFOX14 spoke with several people around town who said they were glad Las Crucens voted to approve four GO bonds on ballot because they believed it would benefit the city in the long run.
lascrucesbulletin.com
City voters approve 2022 General Obligation bonds
Las Cruces voters approved the issuance of $23 million in General Obligation bonds for projects that include funds for affordable housing, the building of a new fire station on the east mesa, park improvements, and continued improvements at the East Mesa Recreation Complex. In elections conducted Nov. 8, 2022, registered...
rtands.com
Union Pacific Completes New Mexico Siding Project
At RT&S, we like to highlight construction projects and milestones whenever possible. Union Pacific recently announced the completion of a siding extension in New Mexico. [At the end of] 2022, Union Pacific will [have] invested around $3.4 billion in capital – much of which [will have gone] toward hardening the railroad’s infrastructure and increasing capacity through siding extensions like the one Engineering Construction Team 8460 recently completed in Oscuro, New Mexico.
El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
El Paso Electric infrastructure upgrades begin in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines as well as installing steel poles in East El Paso starting Nov. 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023. Road closures are expected in the following areas along N. Zaragoza Rd to Saul Kleinfeld […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Letter submission from Katherine Chavez
COVID-19 has brought so many challenges to Las Cruces, NM and one of them is homelessness. Homelessness has always been an issue but as the years go on you see it more and more each day as individuals from California and other places are migrating to Las Cruces. The city...
KFOX 14
Art and Farmer's Market moves from Downtown to Northeast for a Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Downtown Art and Farmers Market which is usually held in the Union Plaza hosted a special Fall Festival for El Pasoans in the Northeast Saturday. The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) organized the event with Destination El Paso...
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Museum’s Science Café highlights groundwater, ‘sinkhole events’
The City of Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science (MONAS) and Sigma Xi present “Science Café – Understanding groundwater and surface interactions through lake sinkhole events,” with guest speaker Ming Ye, Ph.D., the city said in a news release. The Zoom presentation will be at...
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
Sunland Park Mall opens new ‘Holiday Market’ shop
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Holiday Market is a pop-up shop located in Sunland Park Mall and will be open through Christmas. The store sells holiday decor, gifts, and toys. The holiday themed store is one of ten of its kind across the United States. The owner, who is from Washington State has previously hosted […]
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
KFOX 14
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
Online auction to benefit APA animal rescue group in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) Second Chance Thrift Store is joining forces with Mesilla Valley Estate Sales for an auction benefitting the non-profit animal rescue organization. The auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ends Wednesday, Nov. 30. Anyone interested in bidding on items should visit NMauctions.com. “All the proceeds […]
Body of man found in Juarez Valley in area used by migrants, human traffickers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of man in an advanced state of composition was found Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border. The body was found a few meters from the border mesh wall near the town of San Isidro in the Juarez Valley, across from San Elizario on the […]
El Paso CBP officers seize $420K worth of methamphetamine in railcar
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border officers at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing west of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000. The seizure occurred on Nov. 9 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were conducting an X-ray […]
