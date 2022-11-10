Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces boys collect coats for kids in their community
Temperatures are dipping across the Borderland. With the cooler weather moving in two Las Cruces boys continue to collect donations for their annual coat drive. 13-year-old Alexzander Trujillo and 10-year-old Jackson Hayes are on a mission ahead of the holiday season to keep the youngest in their community warm during the chilly months.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Letter submission from Katherine Chavez
COVID-19 has brought so many challenges to Las Cruces, NM and one of them is homelessness. Homelessness has always been an issue but as the years go on you see it more and more each day as individuals from California and other places are migrating to Las Cruces. The city...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Out-of-School Time Thanksgiving Camp
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will offer a free three-day camp that will provide enjoyable and dynamic fall indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and active games for kids from kindergarten to the fifth grade. The camp will be at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E....
Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
Online auction to benefit APA animal rescue group in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) Second Chance Thrift Store is joining forces with Mesilla Valley Estate Sales for an auction benefitting the non-profit animal rescue organization. The auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ends Wednesday, Nov. 30. Anyone interested in bidding on items should visit NMauctions.com. “All the proceeds […]
KFOX 14
Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. KFOX14 spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
agdaily.com
Veterinary Assistant program available to high school students
Veterinary science is a career path that piques the interest of many young, animal enthusiasts. Despite this interest, there is expected to be an estimated 15,000 veterinarian shortage for U.S. animals by 2030, with demands for rural, large animal veterinarians on the rise. Many who become interested in veterinary science begin planning for their future career in high school, and now, students ages 12 and up may participate in a Veterinary Science Certificate Program with Texas A&M.
El Paso’s WinterFest returns this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s annual WinterFest is returning on Saturday, Nov. 19 in downtown El Paso. This year the downtown destination event will be packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit, joy and family-friendly festivities, starting on Nov. 19, 2022, through January 1, 2023. The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with […]
Operation H.O.P.E. Hosting Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru for El Pasoans In Need
El Paso families feeling the financial pinch and wondering if they will be able to put together a proper Thanksgiving dinner will get some help from a local non-profit organization. Operation H.O.P.E. is teaming up with a local ministry and several sponsors to conduct a “Thanksgiving Food Drive Thru." The...
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
Body of man found in Juarez Valley in area used by migrants, human traffickers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of man in an advanced state of composition was found Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border. The body was found a few meters from the border mesh wall near the town of San Isidro in the Juarez Valley, across from San Elizario on the […]
cbs4local.com
Vietnam vet's truck stolen the night before he drives in Veteran's Parade in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — Richard "Mugo" Murillo who served two years in the Vietnam War had his '77 classic Chevy truck stolen the night before he was going to drive it in the Veteran's Day Parade in Las Cruces Saturday morning. Murillo, who had spent two years rebuilding...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER will begin zero-fair trial period
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will begin a zero-fare trial period. It will go into effect Monday, Nov. 28. No rider will have to pay a fare to use the city’s transit services. The zero fare will remain in place indefinitely to allow...
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
KVIA
Daycare in Las Cruces sees spike in vandalism, property damage
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The owners of Children's Playhouse Daycare at 1309 Foster Rd in Las Cruces say that their business is being vandalized "at least once a week." They say the windows of their daycare have been broken, at shot at with BB guns, and they say that their storage has been broken into as well. They allege that various items have been stolen from the daycare center and add that their vans have been broken into as well.
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Walmart defense team accuses D.A. of absconding
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team representing the man accused of murdering 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in August 2019 is now accusing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of absconsion after a processing team has attempted to subpoena her “over fifteen times personally.” In a court filing late last week, attorneys Joe […]
El Paso Police: Nothing to Do About Creepy “Assault Rifle” Guy
Last week, the El Paso Police Department put this out on their Twitter:. I guess the cops were getting calls about this…individual. You know the old, “If you see something, SAY something” advice?. That sounds like what people who reported this…person…were doing. Hey, there’s a...
Comments / 0