D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was stabbed in Northwest D.C. on November 4th, and now the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect and needs assistance to identify the suspect. At 7:15 pm, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Kalorama Street for the report of an assault. Police found an adult woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.
Man dies hours after he was found shot in crashed car in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man who was found shot in a crashed car in West Baltimore Sunday evening died, according to police.Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. Moments later, officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in a crashed car at Pennsylvania and W. North avenues.He was taken to the hospital where he died.He was one of at least two killed during a violent weekend in Baltimore.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Timothy Reynolds' family reveals new images of deadly squeegee attack
BALTIMORE - The family of Timothy Reynolds is out to prove any wrongdoing moments leading up to his death following an encounter with squeegee workers over the summer.Reynolds was shot and killed on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.The family attorney revealed Tuesday morning new images and a timeline in an attempt to support their claim the teen did not shoot Reynolds out of self-defense or fear.Lawyer Thiru Vignarajah, who is serving as a representative of the Reynolds' family, shared a series of still images...
25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating after a man was shot walking to his car near the Rosedale section of Baltimore Sunday night. According to police, the 25-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet on his inner right thigh at around 9:05 pm. The victim then drove himself to the hospital where he was interviewed by detectives. “Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male who was suffering from a graze gunshot wound to his inner right leg,” a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department said. “The victim told officers he was shot as he was walking from his home to The post 25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police find 2-year-old child who was taken from West Baltimore home by mother
BALTIMORE -- City Police are searching for a woman who allegedly violated court orders by running off with her 2-year-old daughter, according to authorities.Biancha Griffin, 32, absconded with her daughter, Aubrey, from the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue on Saturday, police said.Officers were able to find Aubrey but not Griffin, according to authorities.Griffin does not drive and is known to frequent the area near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue, police said.She also frequently spends her time around the Lexington Market area, according to authorities.Anyone who has seen Griffin should contact Western District officers at 410-396-2477 or dial 911.
foxbaltimore.com
Police report details moments before illegal dirt biker shooting
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search is on for the rider of an illegal dirt bike after police say the rider shot at someone in downtown Baltimore. That shooting happened in city councilman Zeke Cohen in the area that Cohen represents, which is district 1. He and councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, who represents district 5, is also looking for action from police.
Police investigating knifepoint armed robbery of woman in Laurel
LAUREL, MD – Police in Laurel are investigating after a woman was robbed at knifepoint outside a home on Old Line Avenue. At around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 3300 block of Old Line Avenue in Laurel. “The 33-year-old female victim was leaving a residence when she was approached by three white or Hispanic male suspects, all wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts. One suspect displayed a silver knife and pointed it at the victim,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said. “The suspect was approximately a foot away with the knife. The suspect then grabbed the The post Police investigating knifepoint armed robbery of woman in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 42-year-old man arrived at a Baltimore hospital at around 1 am Monday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Baltimore Police Department investigated the victim’s claim and located evidence of a shooting in the 6700 block of Brentwood Avenue where shell casings and DNA evidence was located. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect and no arrests have been made. The victim is expected to fully recover from his injuries. outheast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: 16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. On the afternoon of Monday, November 14, 2022, Katherine Reyes was last seen leaving her residence on Veirs Mill Rd. Reyes is 5-feet, 8-inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a black Jordan backpack and wearing a white jacket, pajama pants with a black strip and black Crocs. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone The post Amber Alert: 16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery and assault that took place in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning. Shortly before 4:30 am, two suspects approached a victim on the 600 block of H Street. The victim was assaulted and the suspects stole items from the victim and then left the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects. If you have any information about this incident please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body cam footage shows police response to deadly crash in Northwest Baltimore
The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released video footage of Baltimore Police responding to a deadly crash earlier this month.
Police: Hours-long standoff in NE Baltimore ends peacefully
BALTIMORE--A person involved in an hours-long police standout surrendered peacefully Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.WJZ was the first station at the scene early Monday when police were trying to get a man who locked himself inside his home to come out.The barricade, which started Sunday evening, continued into Monday afternoon, forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day.Baltimore Police said a 44-year-old man got into a fight with his neighbor.WJZ obtained 911 transmissions from the incident."(The) second call is that the neighbor is harassing another neighbor five houses up and they hear gunshots,"...
foxbaltimore.com
Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
Family of man allegedly killed by 15-year-old squeegee worker feels 'betrayed' by reported plea deal
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds during an altercation in downtown Baltimore in July will be offered another plea deal.It is up to the judge to accept the plea offer this week.According to our partners with The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the juvenile courts. The teen would face a maximum penalty of being detained until turning 21 years old.Last month, the teen was offered a plea deal of 60 years...
Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park
Baltimore police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Forest Parkon Saturday. A 911 call was reported at around 4:58 am alerting police to a victim in distress in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. “Upon arrival, officers found Baltimore City medics treating a 38-year-old male for gunshot wounds to his neck and torso,” the Baltimore Police Department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition. The post Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
