Marina Pendleton ('17) is an OC mechanical engineering graduate who is a professional entertainer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist in Nashville, TN. Marina earned her Professional Engineer license in Texas after working in the natural gas pipeline industry for 5 years. In July 2021, she was recruited to play fiddle full-time in Nashville, and after prayerful consideration, she quit her engineering job and moved to Music City. Marina released her debut album "I Don't Want Money EP" on October 19, 2022. The album contains her original work, with Marina singing lead vocals and playing lead fiddle parts. Marina plans to continue songwriting and performing, as well as continue her engineering work in the energy industry.

EDMOND, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO