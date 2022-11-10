ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

vucommodores.com

Dores to Philly

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-2, 0-0 SEC) at TEMPLE OWLS (1-1, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt hits the road for the first time this season to take on Temple in Philadelphia. Vandy looks to avenge last season’s 72-68 overtime loss to the Owls in the meeting in Nashville last December. The Commodores are...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Gold on Top

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A two-run home run by T.J. McKenzie led the Gold Team to a 2-0 shutout victory in the David Williams Fall Classic on Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Field. Pitching highlighted Sunday’s intrasquad, as the two teams were scoreless after five innings of action. Matthew Polk led off the top of the sixth with a double down the left field line to put a runner in scoring position. In the next at-bat, McKenzie connected on a two-run shot to left field to give Gold a 2-0 lead, which would be the only runs scored on the day.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Wright Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After leading the Vanderbilt football team to a 24-21 victory over No. 24 Kentucky, quarterback Mike Wright has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Wright posted a QBR of 94.6 while throwing for 184 yards and a touchdown and also running for 126 yards...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Bluegrass Bliss

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The weather was, at times, miserable. The play on the field was often miserable. But in the end, it was one of the most beautiful sights in the world. Mike Wright’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left in the game gave Vanderbilt a 24-21 victory at No. 24 Kentucky, breaking all sorts of long losing streaks for the Commodores on a gray and frozen day on Kroger Field.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Vanderbilt Knocks Off No. 24 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mike Wright ran 59 yards for a touchdown and completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left for a 24-21 win over Kentucky Saturday, snapping a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak. Wright was named the Commodores’ starting quarterback to start the season...
LEXINGTON, KY
vucommodores.com

Ballard Wins Individual Title

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Vanderbilt methodically worked its way through five opponents, including third-ranked Nebraska, to go unbeaten and holds down second place on the team leaderboard heading into Sunday’s final action at the Ladyjack Invitational. McKendree leads the 14-team field based on total pin fall over two days...
NASHVILLE, TN
oc.edu

Alumni Update - Marina Pendleton

Marina Pendleton ('17) is an OC mechanical engineering graduate who is a professional entertainer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist in Nashville, TN. Marina earned her Professional Engineer license in Texas after working in the natural gas pipeline industry for 5 years. In July 2021, she was recruited to play fiddle full-time in Nashville, and after prayerful consideration, she quit her engineering job and moved to Music City. Marina released her debut album "I Don't Want Money EP" on October 19, 2022. The album contains her original work, with Marina singing lead vocals and playing lead fiddle parts. Marina plans to continue songwriting and performing, as well as continue her engineering work in the energy industry.
EDMOND, OK

