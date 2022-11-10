Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
KULR8
Billings Chamber Host Retiree Career Fair For Older People Looking To Rejoin Workforce
BILLINGS, Mont. Monday Morning Was the first ever retiree brunch and career fair in the magic city hosted by the billings chamber or commerce. The event is for anyone who is looking to renter the workforce after a hiatus. In an article from AARP says 1.7 million people who retired...
KULR8
Highway 212 closed from Crow Agency to state line due to road conditions
ROSEBUD County - Rosebud County Sheriff's are working with state authorities and BIA officials to help drivers who are stuck on Highway 212. The Sheriff's Office says people are stuck on the Ashland Divide between Lame Deer and Ashland. The public is strongly urged to only travel for emergency purposes.
KULR8
Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii
HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
KULR8
MSUB triathlete Madisan Chavez places 37th at NCAA Championships
TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 37th out of 50 competitors Saturday at the NCAA Championships held at Tempe Town Lake. She completed the course in one hour, 10 minutes and 2.7 seconds. Julia Kekkonen of Wingate University won the individual title at 1:06:54.5. Chavez,...
KULR8
Montana State Billings women race past Chaminade in hoops
HONOLULU — Montana State Billings led from start to finish Saturday in defeating Chaminade 85-43 at the Malika Sports Challenge women's basketball tournament. Ten different players scored in the win for the Yellowjackets (2-0). Dyauni Boyce led the way for MSUB with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bailee...
KULR8
Scoreboard: High school volleyball honors teams
All-State selections: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla Guptill, So., Hardin; Makenna Torske, So, Hardin; Macy Uffelman, Jr., Hardin; Alex Williams, Sr., Billings Central. First-Team All-Conference: Ally Foster, Sr., Billings Central; Tanzy Fox, Jr., Laurel; Ruby Gray, Sr., Billings Central; Tayla...
KULR8
Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale
BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
KULR8
Billings Central sweeps Havre for third straight state title
BOZEMAN--In Class A, it was Billings Central facing off against Havre. The Blue Ponies beat the Hardin Bulldogs Saturday morning for the chance to square off again with the Rams. Havre beat the Rams in the first game 3-1 to force a second championship match. Central came out swinging in...
Comments / 0