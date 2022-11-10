Read full article on original website
Jamestown Public Schools Outlines Their Snow Day Procedure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With snow in the forecast this weekend, Jamestown Public Schools has outlined their plan for school closing and cancelations. If schools are closed or have a delayed opening, JPS will make an announcement on area radio and television stations, and post on the JPS Facebook Page (@JamestownPublicSchools) and JPS Twitter feed (@JamestownSchool).
Jamestown Police, Fire Depts. Eyes New Upgrades
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – License plate readers and lifesaving equipment are on the horizon for Jamestown’s Police and Fire Departments as part of next year’s proposed budget. The aforementioned is included in Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 executive budget, which is currently under review by City...
Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Local Artist Highlights The People Of Chautauqua County
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – A project shining a spotlight on the diversity of Chautauqua County by a local artist was put on display over the weekend. On Friday, Westfield artist Katherine Galbraith unveiled the collection of more than 40 oil portraits that she calls “Painting the Faces of Chautauqua.”
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter, killed bicyclist while high
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of driving while ability impaired by a drug.
Cheektowaga man who drove high pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to driving while high and hitting and killing a woman on a bicycle in the process, the Erie County District Attorney announced Monday. On May 7, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., 26-year-old Zaire Pittman was driving while under the influence of marijuana, when he hit 54-year-old […]
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
Scary Video of Man With AR-15 Gun Stopped in Buffalo, New York
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. There is footage of gunshots released by Buffalo Police. "He was going to shoot a lot of people". One woman was shot in Buffalo. A scary situation unfolded in Buffalo, New York. On Thursday, a man with an AR-15 tried walking into an establishment and was stopped by 2 security guards and 2 civilians.
Jamestown man sentenced on two separate violent felony convictions
A Jamestown man was sentenced Monday morning in Chautauqua County Court on two separate violent felony convictions. District Attorney Jason Schmidt says that 29-year-old Bless Grant, aka "Bam Bam," was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, after pleading guilty. On May 19, while out on bail for the April 5 conviction, Grant was arrested for assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony. On September 12, Grant was convicted of assault 2nd after pleading guilty to assaulting an individual by pistol whipping that person. Grant was also convicted of pointing that apparent handgun in a threatening manner at another individual during the same incident. Judge Foley sentenced Grant to six years in state prison plus five years post release supervision on the September 12 conviction and three years in state prison plus five-years post release supervision for the April 5 conviction. The sentences will be served concurrently. Grant was sentenced as a predicate felon.
Firefighters Quell Cabin Fire in Town of Westfield
Firefighters from multiple departments made quick work of an early morning blaze at a hunting cabin in the Town of Westfield on Sunday. Westfield Fire responded to 5741 Parker Road shortly after 4:00 AM and received mutual aid from Sherman, Ripley, Ellery Center, Findley Lake and Portland. According to Chautauqua County dispatchers, the incident began as a chimney fire, and the cabin was fully involved on arrival. There were no injuries reported. Westfield Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were also on scene.
Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
Red flag law leads to arrest and seizure of guns
A tip to police has led to an arrest, along with the confiscation of illegal guns and ammunition in Buffalo. Police say somebody called them expressing concerns over comments made by Buffalo man.
Bradford Woman Accused of Forgery, Theft
A Bradford woman is facing charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card. According to court filings, a victim reported a lost credit card which was being used for fraudulent purchases at a number of local businesses. After being arrested on an unrelated charge, 32-year-old Emilie Ann Vangor allegedly admitted...
Buffalo Police release video of shooting incident at methadone clinic
In graphic video released by the Buffalo Police Department Saturday, a suspect armed with an AR-15 is seen firing a shot inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Virginia Street Thursday
Buffalo man facing charges after fighting officers, two officers injured
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after he allegedly fought officers, injuring two of them, after he was thrown out of an establishment on Amherst Street on Saturday night, police said. Police say that around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, they were flagged down by staff at Casey’s Black Rock in […]
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
