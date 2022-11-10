Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
SD pork producers celebrate rejection of slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the...
Madison Daily Leader
Editorial: Campaign is over; Now to decide state spending
Promises on the campaign trail can add up, especially in close races, but now is the time to sort through which promises can be kept by the South Dakota Legislature and Gov. Kristi Noem. Readers may remember Noem’s Sept. 28 campaign promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries —...
Comments / 0