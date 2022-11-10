Read full article on original website
wgnradio.com
Chicago Ag: It is not a Dick Wolf production
Chicago's only working farm, part of the Chicago HS for Agricultural Sciences, puts on another huge pre-Thanksgiving feast. Long before Dick Wolf created the “Chicago” TV shows — PD, Fire and Med — there was Chicago Ag. Formally known as the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences it is a public, four-year magnet school in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood of the 19th Ward on the far South Side, the “best” school in the CPS district, according to Chicago Ag’s version of Dick Wolf: Principal Bill Hook. For the tenth year, Chicago Ag students, along with local chefs and volunteers from the community are putting on an early Thanksgiving dinner for 350 senior citizens in the 19th Ward. Principal Hook tells WGN’s Steve Alexander it is a “farm to table” event in its purest form. Turkeys, corn, pumpkins, pork, eggs and more produced on the school’s 79-acre farm — the only farm in the City of Chicago — are being used to prepare the dinner.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
AURORA, Ill. - Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax bills posted online: Homeowners in for surprise, assessor warns
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County posted new property tax bills Tuesday morning. Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi warns many of the 1.8 million bills will be flat or higher, when he says they should lower for homeowners. A day before real estate tax bills are to be released online,...
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners
individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
This 23-Year-Old In Chicago Lives In Everyone's 'Dream' Apartment (VIDEOS)
TikTokers have found their "dream" living quarters in a 23-year-old woman's apartment. High above the Chicago, IL streets lives Darija Stanojevic (@daroooh), a woman that has gone viral on social media for posting the views from her extravagant floor-to-ceiling windows that looks like a Pinterest fantasy. Stanojevic, who goes by...
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
Sterling Bay Developers Holiday Bazaar Giveaway Free Food, Winter Coats, Flu Shots, Covid Boosters and More…
Third Annual Holiday Giving Event Set for Saturday, November 19th. The holiday season is almost upon us, and once again those in our communities who are struggling need our help. Sterling Bay, a Chicago-based real estate development firm, will hold its 3rd annual Holiday Bazaar, a free giveaway event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at 67th Street and South Wentworth Avenue in Englewood.
Where to See Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Area
Nothing screams "it's the holiday season" quite like light shows, and there's no shortage of dazzling displays in the Chicago area. As cold weather moves in and a new year approaches, a string of light shows will amp up the merry mood throughout the wintertime, a few of which are open already.
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County property tax bills to be posted online after delay
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A delay in mailing property tax bills for Cook County residents has been resolved. Bills will be posted online as early as Tuesday and mailed by Dec. 1. Taxpayers will be able to download their bill to print and mail their payment in. They can also...
Landlord tries to shame Evanston City Council member about failing to pay his rent
A landlord appears to be trying to shame a member of the Evanston City Council into making good on his past due rent by posting signs publicizing his eviction.
Where To Find Free or Cheap Winter Coats In Chicago
From coat drives to free stores to resale shops, here are places to get inexpensive or free coats and jackets in the Chicago area. Humboldt Park Solidarity Network operates out of Casa Hernandez, located at 3519 W. North Ave. Chicago, Ill. They are open Mondays 4–8 p.m. and Saturdays 2–5 p.m. and offer free food, clothing and other essentials.
'Good for my soul': Formerly homeless woman lives in van to raise money for others struggling
"I'm doing it for those families. I'm doing it for those kids," Veronica Horton said. "It really is exhausting. It's tiring when you're living out of your car."
Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden
ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
blockclubchicago.org
Woodlawn Neighbors In Need Can ‘Shop’ For Free Food At Market Thursday Mornings
WOODLAWN — A free, weekly market offering food staples to South Side neighbors will wind down 2022 with two holiday markets in the coming weeks. The Free Food Market is held 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church’s Knox Hall, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. in Woodlawn. The market serves 120-150 people every week and limits waste by allowing recipients to pick up items they’ll actually enjoy, said market Director Gail Robinson.
Chicago mayor election 2023: Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia says city 'needs new leadership'
So why now and what does he think he's learned in Congress that would help run a city with as many challenges as this one?
oakpark.com
An offer you can’t refuse
In Oak Park, the home where mobster Sam Giancana lived for 30 years recently hit the market for the first time since 1991. The Mediterranean-style bungalow at 1147 Wenonah Ave. was built in the late 1920s and designed by architect A.J. Fisher for first owner Joseph Leitzer. Zak Knebel of...
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
South Side church giving away hundreds of turkeys, free meals Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side church is working to feed the community.The Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church is giving out more than 300 frozen turkeys and 500 hot meals to community members Saturday afternoon. Anyone can swing by the church, located near California and Harrison Street starting at noon to grab a free turkey and plate of food while supplies last. Church members will also deliver food, to those nearby, in need.
