Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55
The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘among many teams to express interest’ in Bryan Reynolds (report)
The Red Sox have expressed interest in trading for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. Boston clearly needs to add an outfielder this offseason. Red Sox outfielders combined to bat .243 with a .301 on-base percentage, .375 slugging percentage, .676 OPS and only 39 homers in 2022.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Former Phillies Star John Kruk Quietly Retired in the Middle of a Game and Watched the Rest From His Couch
John Kruk was a remarkably consistent hitter, but one of his greatest achievements was the incredible way he left the game. The post Former Phillies Star John Kruk Quietly Retired in the Middle of a Game and Watched the Rest From His Couch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history
When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
Royals hire Rays' Hoover as bench coach for Quatraro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover to serve as the bench coach for Matt Quatraro on Monday, giving the new Kansas City manager a familiar sounding board on his initial staff. Hoover and Quatraro have known each other for more...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'
Reflecting on another year without a trip to the World Series, Steinbrenner said that he's disappointed with how New York's season ended
Chicago White Sox reportedly interested in acquiring star catcher
The Chicago White Sox fell far short of expectations this past season, resulting in a managerial change as the first
MLB relevance index: Which teams will have the most active offseasons?
Last week, we ranked our top 30 free agents as an important starting point for understanding the offseason ahead and the biggest names we could see on the move across the league. Now it's time to take a more holistic look at the Hot Stove through the lens of the...
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox might get a little lucky this winter, as one of the top sluggers in free agency has interest in coming to Boston.
With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really...
NFLPA calls on six venues to improve playing surfaces
The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in "statistically higher in-game injury rates" involving noncontact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban "slit film" playing surfaces that are used...
