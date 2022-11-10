ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55

The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history

When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
Royals hire Rays' Hoover as bench coach for Quatraro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays field coordinator Paul Hoover to serve as the bench coach for Matt Quatraro on Monday, giving the new Kansas City manager a familiar sounding board on his initial staff. Hoover and Quatraro have known each other for more...
With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really...
NFLPA calls on six venues to improve playing surfaces

The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in "statistically higher in-game injury rates" involving noncontact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban "slit film" playing surfaces that are used...
