Suns Unveil New NBA City Edition Uniform

The Phoenix Suns' new uniform pays homage to indigenous tribes across the state of Arizona.

The following is directly from a Phoenix Suns press release:

"The Phoenix Suns 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform honors Arizona’s 22 federally recognized indigenous tribes with its symbolic turquoise color and thoughtful design details. Arizona is home to one of the largest urban Native American populations of any U.S. state and tribal lands and reservations account for more than a quarter of the state’s total land area.

"The City Edition uniform pays tribute to the rich histories and cultures of the state’s Tribal Nations and celebrates their shared love of basketball.

“'It was important to us that we have a City Edition uniform that honors the original residents of Arizona who built the state that we call home. The Suns and the Tribal Nations share a respect for family, community, the environment and basketball,' said Graham Wincott, senior marketing director, Phoenix Suns.

"The research and design process for the City Edition uniform began two and half years ago led by the Suns’ in-house marketing and creative teams with consultation from a Navajo designer.

"The Suns worked directly with the Inter-Tribal Council of Arizona, comprised of leaders from 21 of the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona, and the Navajo Nation to ensure the leaders of each sovereign nation were included in the development process. The Suns also collaborated with local groups including the Heard Museum, Phoenix Indian Center and Cahokia SocialTech and ArtSpace, an indigenous-led platform for creative placekeeping in downtown Phoenix, for educational and creative support.

"With help from local partners, the team was inspired by thousands of years of shared characteristics, symbols and traits when designing the uniform. The turquoise color represents the living or protection stone, stemming from the shared belief that the earth is living and all things are precious. A color of strength, the turquoise uniforms will serve as the team’s suit of armor.

"A new logo inspired by the Native American medicine wheel, depicted on the waistband of the shorts, represents the four cycles of life and the four cardinal directions. The 22 feathers in the medicine wheel logo and the 22 arrowheads lining the bottom of the shorts represent each of the state’s tribes.

"The Suns will wear the uniform throughout the 2022-2023 season starting with the home game on November 16 against the Golden State Warriors. Tickets are available here.

"The team will wear the uniform 10 times at home as part of “ORIGINATIV,” a season-long celebration series hosted by Gila River Resorts and Casinos honoring the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona. The Suns will also wear the uniform on the road for seven games primarily focusing on cities with large indigenous populations.

"Fans can purchase the Nike NBA City Edition uniform starting today at the Team Shop at Footprint Center at 10 a.m. or online at Shop.Suns.com."

