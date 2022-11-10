ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Unveil New NBA City Edition Uniform

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gm3OQ_0j6AXfip00

The Phoenix Suns' new uniform pays homage to indigenous tribes across the state of Arizona.

The following is directly from a Phoenix Suns press release:

"The Phoenix Suns 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform honors Arizona’s 22 federally recognized indigenous tribes with its symbolic turquoise color and thoughtful design details. Arizona is home to one of the largest urban Native American populations of any U.S. state and tribal lands and reservations account for more than a quarter of the state’s total land area.

"The City Edition uniform pays tribute to the rich histories and cultures of the state’s Tribal Nations and celebrates their shared love of basketball.

“'It was important to us that we have a City Edition uniform that honors the original residents of Arizona who built the state that we call home. The Suns and the Tribal Nations share a respect for family, community, the environment and basketball,' said Graham Wincott, senior marketing director, Phoenix Suns.

"The research and design process for the City Edition uniform began two and half years ago led by the Suns’ in-house marketing and creative teams with consultation from a Navajo designer.

"The Suns worked directly with the Inter-Tribal Council of Arizona, comprised of leaders from 21 of the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona, and the Navajo Nation to ensure the leaders of each sovereign nation were included in the development process. The Suns also collaborated with local groups including the Heard Museum, Phoenix Indian Center and Cahokia SocialTech and ArtSpace, an indigenous-led platform for creative placekeeping in downtown Phoenix, for educational and creative support.

"With help from local partners, the team was inspired by thousands of years of shared characteristics, symbols and traits when designing the uniform. The turquoise color represents the living or protection stone, stemming from the shared belief that the earth is living and all things are precious. A color of strength, the turquoise uniforms will serve as the team’s suit of armor.

"A new logo inspired by the Native American medicine wheel, depicted on the waistband of the shorts, represents the four cycles of life and the four cardinal directions. The 22 feathers in the medicine wheel logo and the 22 arrowheads lining the bottom of the shorts represent each of the state’s tribes.

"The Suns will wear the uniform throughout the 2022-2023 season starting with the home game on November 16 against the Golden State Warriors. Tickets are available here.

"The team will wear the uniform 10 times at home as part of “ORIGINATIV,” a season-long celebration series hosted by Gila River Resorts and Casinos honoring the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona. The Suns will also wear the uniform on the road for seven games primarily focusing on cities with large indigenous populations.

"Fans can purchase the Nike NBA City Edition uniform starting today at the Team Shop at Footprint Center at 10 a.m. or online at Shop.Suns.com."

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSuns FN for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

ESPN Drops Suns to No. 3 in Power Rankings

Chris Paul Out vs. Minnesota

Three Bets to Make for Suns-Timberwolves

Phoenix's Starting Lineup Ranks No. 2 in NBA

Mock Trade Sends Jae Crowder to Cleveland

Jae Crowder, Suns Situation Remains Unchanged

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE
Thrillist

Arizona’s Scenic Wine Country Has Train Rides & Wild West Vibes

You don't need to spend a small fortune in Napa to enjoy a wine-soaked vacation this fall. Arizona's vibrant Verde Valley, located north of Phoenix and west of Sedona, is a must-see destination for those who love to sip cabernet, chardonnay, or whatever form of fermented grapes happen to sound good at the moment. Follow the Verde Valley Wine Trail to more than 25 tasting rooms and vineyards between Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cornville and you’ll find plenty that’s worth drinking—and a Wild West spirit that makes the area unlike any other wine country in the world.
ARIZONA STATE
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
656
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy