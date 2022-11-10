ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Antigo police receive grant for more than $22,000

By By KEVIN PASSON
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

The Antigo Police Department was awarded a Safer Communities grant administered through the state of Wisconsin.

The $22,152.58 is part of a larger $50 million that was distributed to local and tribal law enforcement agencies throughout the state. The money is part of the federal COVID-19 dollars approved by Congress.

Antigo aldermen agreed to accept the grant at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Reimbursable eligible expenses must be incurred between March 15, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Funds can be used for recruitment incentives (academy training, signing bonuses, etc.), medical testing, training (crisis intervention, suicide prevention, use-of-force and de-escalation tactics, etc.), wellness and counseling programs, officer equipment, fuel and technology (excluding weapons), temporary contract personnel, select payroll costs, K-9 units, community policing initiatives, initiatives to address carjacking and vehicle theft, and updating use-of-force policies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecitypages.com

Wausau Police identify suspect in strange power meter vandalism

Wausau Police have identified a man in connection with damaging a residential power meter on the city’s east side. Police last week shared video footage of a man stepping onto a residential property in the 300 block of N. Bellis Street. The man is dressed in a black balaclava and carrying a long blade that appears to be a machete. The man hacks apart the power meter, cutting off power to the area,. He then does something to tamper with it.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crash in Wood County the Town of Rudolph on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. The vehicle had three passengers and was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it went into a ditch and struck a driveway embankment, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle went airborne and rolled onto the roof.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wood County woman killed in crash

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A south Wood County woman is dead, after the driver of the vehicle she was a passenger in lost control of the car. The crash occurred Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 13/34 south of County Line Road, in the township of Rudolph. According...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Pedestrian airlifted, driver sought in hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release. A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Hit-and-Run Reported in Portage County

TOWN OF LANARK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Authorities in Portage County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Lanark on Saturday. WAOW TV reports that the incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 54 and County Road TT. According to the victim he was hit by a car, who then fled the scene.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

Portage County crash victim identified

PORTAGE COUNTY – The Portage County man who died in a Nov. 5 crash in the town of Plover has been identified as Richard Wurzinger, 51, of Bancroft. On Nov. 5, shortly before 6 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Forest Drive.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash

Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Wisconsin, 4 arrested

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wood County Sheriff's Department Responds to One Vehicle Crash

Wood County Central Dispatch received the report of a one vehicle crash in the Township of Rudolph. A vehicle with three occupants was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it began veering to the right. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck a driveway embankment causing it to go airborne. The vehicle overturned onto the roof where it came to rest.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Trial dates set for Wausau man charged in infant’s death

A Wausau father facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of his infant son will head to trial in January. Charges of first-degree reckless homicide were filed Feb. 12, 2021 against 41-year-old Ronnie Lofton, Jr., roughly one month after his 3-month-old son died. Police say the boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing when he died of blunt force trauma in January 2021. But the original charge was upgraded to first-degree intentional homicide months later.
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

One Dead After Wood County Crash

TOWNSHIP OF RUDOLPH, WI (OnFocus) – On Sunday at 1:50pm, Wood County Central Dispatch received the report of a one vehicle crash in the Township of Rudolph. A vehicle with three occupants was traveling southbound on State Highway 13/34 when it began veering to the right. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck a driveway embankment causing it to go airborne.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Children’s Hospital helps girl battling auto-immune disease

Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year, resilient children from northern and central Wisconsin beat the odds at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. The hospital is one of just three Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the state. That’s where CMN Hospital’s miracle kid Briley Erdmann fought off a serious auto-immune disease...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Thousands without power in Weston

More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
WESTON, WI
onfocus.news

Accident on HWY 29 Near HWY 97

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – There is an active accident scene on HWY 29 near the exit for HWY 97. Traffic is closed to westbound traffic and travelers can expect delays as emergency crews address the scene. The accident is near mile marker 145. We welcome your stories! Contact...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
269
Followers
865
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy