Antigo police receive grant for more than $22,000

The Antigo Police Department was awarded a Safer Communities grant administered through the state of Wisconsin.

The $22,152.58 is part of a larger $50 million that was distributed to local and tribal law enforcement agencies throughout the state. The money is part of the federal COVID-19 dollars approved by Congress.

Antigo aldermen agreed to accept the grant at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Reimbursable eligible expenses must be incurred between March 15, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Funds can be used for recruitment incentives (academy training, signing bonuses, etc.), medical testing, training (crisis intervention, suicide prevention, use-of-force and de-escalation tactics, etc.), wellness and counseling programs, officer equipment, fuel and technology (excluding weapons), temporary contract personnel, select payroll costs, K-9 units, community policing initiatives, initiatives to address carjacking and vehicle theft, and updating use-of-force policies.