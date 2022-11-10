Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
The Front of Emily Ratajkowski’s Plunging Holiday Dress Was Completely See-Through
2022 may very well be considered the year of sheer. From award show red carpets to New York Fashion Week shows, celebrities just keep wearing see-through — and Emily Ratajkowski’s latest appearance proved that the transparent trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. On Monday, the model arrived...
In Style
Kim Kardashian Brought Barbiecore to the Red Carpet in a Hot Pink Cutout Gown
Kim Kardashian previously revealed that her fashion alter-ego was "Balenci Barbie" when she wore a hot pink one-shoulder camouflage minidress by Balenciaga back in August, and, months later, she's still living up to the name. On Saturday, Kim brought summer's Barbiecore trend to the red carpet at the 2022 Baby2Baby...
In Style
Taylor Swift Wore a See-Through Bejeweled Skirt with a Bustier Bodysuit at the 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift is currently in her "Bejeweled" era. Two weeks after releasing the official music video for the hit song off her latest album Midnights — which included a number of fantastical glitzy-glamorous looks — Taylor showed up at the 2022 MTV EMAs (European Music Awards) in an outfit that was clearly a nod to the chart-topping track. Pairing a black bodysuit that featured a bustier bodice, the pop star wore a completely see-through caged skirt by David Koma that was literally dripping in emeralds and crystal gems.
In Style
Michelle Obama Says Barack Is “Concerned,” But “Not Crazy” When It Comes to Their Daughters’ Dating Lives
While Michelle and Barack Obama have long-solidified their relationship as the ultimate couple goals, Michelle’s latest interview — which gave viewers a look at how the duo is handling their daughters Sasha and Malia’s new dating lives — may have just earned them a spot as parent goals, too.
In Style
Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
Nick Cannon Posted A Hilarious Meme About Allllllll Of Those Kids He's Been Having
*Laughs nervously* It's funny because it's true.
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety: "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
In Style
Meghan Markle Revealed the Advice She Received From a "Very Influential" Woman Before Her Royal Wedding
Another week, another juicy behind-the-scenes tidbit revealed by Meghan Markle on her Spotify podcast, Archetypes — and this time, she’s detailing the special message she received from a “very, very influential and inspiring woman” ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry back in May 2018.
In Style
Anya Taylor-Joy's Monochrome Outfit Even Has Matching Stockings
All-black everything? It's been done. Let Anya Taylor-Joy introduce all-red everything, which is taking the monochrome trend away from neutrals (sorry, Kim Kardashian and co.) and into bold color. While out in New York City to promote her new movie, The Menu, Taylor-Joy wore a tiny red babydoll dress with allover 3-D floral embellishment by Magda Butrym. She matched the saturated color to her accompanying shiny trench coat (also by Butrym), sheer pantyhose, and pointy-toe red heels.
In Style
Christina Applegate Went Barefoot For Her First Public Appearance Since M.S. Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is deservedly being recognized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her years of work in the entertainment industry. Applegate attended the emotional ceremony to receive her star, which also marked the actress's first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she announced in 2021. For the...
Bad Bunny’s Net Worth Is Bound To Explode After His Record-Breaking Grammy Nomination
After an explosive year filled with many awards and nominations, many Benito fans are wondering: what is Bad Bunny’s net worth? The Puerto Rican rapper made history when his fourth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. It’s the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for the most notable and sought-after music nomination in the world. The “Tití Me Pregunta” artist was also nominated for Best Música Urbana Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Moscow Mule.” The awards and glory won’t stop flowing for the “Me Porto Bonito” star....
Comments / 0