In Style

Taylor Swift Wore a See-Through Bejeweled Skirt with a Bustier Bodysuit at the 2022 MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift is currently in her "Bejeweled" era. Two weeks after releasing the official music video for the hit song off her latest album Midnights — which included a number of fantastical glitzy-glamorous looks — Taylor showed up at the 2022 MTV EMAs (European Music Awards) in an outfit that was clearly a nod to the chart-topping track. Pairing a black bodysuit that featured a bustier bodice, the pop star wore a completely see-through caged skirt by David Koma that was literally dripping in emeralds and crystal gems.
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
In Style

Anya Taylor-Joy's Monochrome Outfit Even Has Matching Stockings

All-black everything? It's been done. Let Anya Taylor-Joy introduce all-red everything, which is taking the monochrome trend away from neutrals (sorry, Kim Kardashian and co.) and into bold color. While out in New York City to promote her new movie, The Menu, Taylor-Joy wore a tiny red babydoll dress with allover 3-D floral embellishment by Magda Butrym. She matched the saturated color to her accompanying shiny trench coat (also by Butrym), sheer pantyhose, and pointy-toe red heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Christina Applegate Went Barefoot For Her First Public Appearance Since M.S. Diagnosis

Christina Applegate is deservedly being recognized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her years of work in the entertainment industry. Applegate attended the emotional ceremony to receive her star, which also marked the actress's first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she announced in 2021. For the...
StyleCaster

Bad Bunny’s Net Worth Is Bound To Explode After His Record-Breaking Grammy Nomination

After an explosive year filled with many awards and nominations, many Benito fans are wondering: what is Bad Bunny’s net worth? The Puerto Rican rapper made history when his fourth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti was nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. It’s the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for the most notable and sought-after music nomination in the world. The “Tití Me Pregunta” artist was also nominated for Best Música Urbana Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Moscow Mule.” The awards and glory won’t stop flowing for the “Me Porto Bonito” star....

