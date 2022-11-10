Not only does Alexander Romanov escape a penalty on this play, but he actually draws one due to retaliation. The New York Islanders defenceman seemed to get away with one Monday night with his team taking on the Ottawa Senators. Romanov caught the Sens Shane Pinto with a hit right in the numbers. Not only was it not called, but the Isles Austin Watson would put his team down a man by cross-checking Romanov in retaliation. Meanwhile, Pinto skated back to the bench, but was called back to the dressing room for what was likely a concussion check. He returned before the end of the first.

ELMONT, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO