easttexasradio.com
Pflugerville ISD Teacher Fired For Saying He Was Ethnocentric
A Pflugerville ISD teacher reportedly made racist comments during a conversation with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district. It started when a student walked into the room wearing a BLM sticker on his shirt was told to remove it. Next, a student’s video shows an unnamed teacher telling students, “Deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.” Following the comments, you can hear a middle school student saying, “I am not racist. I like all kinds.”
KWTX
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
tpr.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
KWTX
All but 12 precincts approved Austin’s low-income housing bond
KXAN analyzed the results in all 234 precincts in which at least one vote was cast.
Austin Powwow returns for 29th year
Austin’s annual Powwow returned for its 29th year following a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
maloriesadventures.com
The Strangest Sights to See in Austin, Texas
Austin is known for its creative culture. After all, it has a lot of unique attractions, world-class museums, and live music. Aside from that, this city also has a reputation for being quirky. In fact, there are numerous weird things to do in this tourist destination. To give you a better view, here are some of the strangest sights in Austin, Texas.
fox7austin.com
Austin USPS hiring for the holiday season and beyond
AUSTIN, Texas - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday season in Austin. There's a job fair tomorrow, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Capital Area, for multiple positions with starting pay between $17.32 and $19.50 per hour. USPS says...
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
WEEKEND READ: Alignment changes, new firsts during 2022 midterm elections in Texas
During the 2022 midterm elections, Texans voted on a number of key statewide races. Here's what has changed across the state and in the Austin area over the past four years.
Austin housing authority to provide $90M in vouchers for veterans, others experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — The Housing Authority of the City of Austin, or HACA, is working to help homeless veterans and others experiencing homelessness. The group recently announced more than $90 million in new housing vouchers. Right now, the housing authority is asking for proposals to help 300 people and...
KWTX
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
dailytrib.com
Texas artifacts and Native American history program Nov. 14
Learn about Texas’ Native American history during a program at the Lakeshore Branch Library in Buchanan Dam. Texas Cache Magazine publisher Patricia Even, a Buchanan Dam resident, will share her knowledge on artifacts, including how to identify them, and then answer questions from the audience. The free presentation is at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the library, 7346 RR 261.
How a 19-year-old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
fox7austin.com
Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
TODAY.com
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home
An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
