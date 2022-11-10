A Pflugerville ISD teacher reportedly made racist comments during a conversation with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district. It started when a student walked into the room wearing a BLM sticker on his shirt was told to remove it. Next, a student’s video shows an unnamed teacher telling students, “Deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.” Following the comments, you can hear a middle school student saying, “I am not racist. I like all kinds.”

10 HOURS AGO