Many celebrities, including 19-year-old JoJo Siwa, are not happy with Candace Cameron Bure, 46, after the Fuller House star’s recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, in which she said that the Great American Family network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Candace, who is a chief creative officer of the network, basically said there are no current plans to feature same-sex couples in their Christmas movies.

14 MINUTES AGO