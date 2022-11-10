LONDON (AP) — The Netherlands will host the Solheim Cup for the first time after being chosen to stage the biggest team event in women's golf in 2026. Bernardus Golf will host the event, organizers said Tuesday. The course in Cromvoirt, a village in southern Netherlands close to the historic cathedral city of Den Bosch, opened in 2018 and has already hosted the Dutch Open on the men's European tour in 2021 and 2022 and will do so again next year.

2 HOURS AGO