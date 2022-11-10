Read full article on original website
WVNews
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than...
WVNews
Netherlands to host Solheim Cup for 1st time in 2026
LONDON (AP) — The Netherlands will host the Solheim Cup for the first time after being chosen to stage the biggest team event in women's golf in 2026. Bernardus Golf will host the event, organizers said Tuesday. The course in Cromvoirt, a village in southern Netherlands close to the historic cathedral city of Den Bosch, opened in 2018 and has already hosted the Dutch Open on the men's European tour in 2021 and 2022 and will do so again next year.
