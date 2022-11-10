If you thought Tampongate was going to be the most bizarre royal scandal depicted on The Crown, grab a seat. Let's discuss the “toe-sucking” incident of 1992. In season 5, episode 4, Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) sits down with her son Prince Andrew (James Murray) to discuss his marriage with Sarah Ferguson. By this point, he and the Duchess of York, who doesn't appear onscreen this season, are separated. The duchess has even been linked with an American named Steve Wyatt and is now dating her financial advisor, John Bryan. The latter was photographed with Fergie in St. Tropez “doing something unmentionable,” Andrew warns the Queen. His poor mother doesn't want to know what, but alas, he tells her anyway: “Sucking Sarah's toes, Mummy.” Scenes later, she finds photos of the act published in the Daily Mirror.

3 HOURS AGO