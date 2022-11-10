Read full article on original website
The Crown Skims Over the Royal Foot Scandal
If you thought Tampongate was going to be the most bizarre royal scandal depicted on The Crown, grab a seat. Let's discuss the “toe-sucking” incident of 1992. In season 5, episode 4, Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) sits down with her son Prince Andrew (James Murray) to discuss his marriage with Sarah Ferguson. By this point, he and the Duchess of York, who doesn't appear onscreen this season, are separated. The duchess has even been linked with an American named Steve Wyatt and is now dating her financial advisor, John Bryan. The latter was photographed with Fergie in St. Tropez “doing something unmentionable,” Andrew warns the Queen. His poor mother doesn't want to know what, but alas, he tells her anyway: “Sucking Sarah's toes, Mummy.” Scenes later, she finds photos of the act published in the Daily Mirror.
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety: "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
Prince Philip Apparently Wanted to Sue Over One Specific Storyline on 'The Crown'
Today in How Do The Royals Feel About The Crown, the answer continues to be...not great! By which I mean a new report claims that Queen Elizabeth II's late husband, Prince Philip, wanted to sue Netflix over his portrayal. Apparently, Philip was particularly upset about a storyline that "blamed him...
Nick Cannon Posted A Hilarious Meme About Allllllll Of Those Kids He's Been Having
*Laughs nervously* It's funny because it's true.
JoJo Siwa Reignites Feud With Candace Cameron Bure Over New LGBTQ+ Community Diss
Many celebrities, including 19-year-old JoJo Siwa, are not happy with Candace Cameron Bure, 46, after the Fuller House star’s recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, in which she said that the Great American Family network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Candace, who is a chief creative officer of the network, basically said there are no current plans to feature same-sex couples in their Christmas movies.
Kylie Jenner Is Gorgeous in a Semi-Sheer Backless Gown
Kylie Jenner's latest red-carpet look embodies her trendy style. The reality star attended last night's Baby2Baby Gala in support of her older sister Kim Kardashian, who received the charity's Giving Tree Award. For the occasion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder chose a custom gown by Loewe, which gives an ultra-sexy spin on the backless trend.
Prince Harry Wrote an Emotional Letter to Children Who Have Lost a Parent Who Served in the Military
As many members of the royal family attended the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph this morning, Prince Harry found his own way to mark the day honor veterans and those who died while serving. The Duke of Sussex wrote a letter to children who have lost a parent...
