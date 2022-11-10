Read full article on original website
Stocks swing, bonds rally on geopolitical angst
Stocks swung between gains and losses, and Treasurys rose as geopolitical worries from Europe fueled a move away from risk assets. The S&P 500 oscillated after wiping out a gain of more than 1% as a spokesman for Poland's government said the nation's national security had convened a meeting. The spokesman did not give a reason for the meeting. A report from the Associated Press said Russia missiles fired at Ukraine landed in Poland, citing a U.S. intelligence official. Treasury yields slipped.
U.S. household debt jumps most since 2008 even as credit-card rates surge
U.S. household debt climbed at the fastest annual pace since 2008 in the third quarter, with credit-card balances surging even as the interest rates that lenders charge to consumers hit a multi-decade high. Households added $351 billion in overall debt last quarter, taking the total to $16.5 trillion, according to...
Biden aides consider extending student loan freeze after court defeats
WASHINGTON - White House officials are weighing extending a pause on student debt payments after a federal appeals court blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. In August, Biden announced that the administration would...
Credit Card Debt Is Making a Comeback
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Credit card debt took a nosedive in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 as consumers stayed home, lost work and received cash infusions from the government. Two years later, it’s back. Credit card debt increased 15% year over year —...
