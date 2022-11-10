Stocks swung between gains and losses, and Treasurys rose as geopolitical worries from Europe fueled a move away from risk assets. The S&P 500 oscillated after wiping out a gain of more than 1% as a spokesman for Poland's government said the nation's national security had convened a meeting. The spokesman did not give a reason for the meeting. A report from the Associated Press said Russia missiles fired at Ukraine landed in Poland, citing a U.S. intelligence official. Treasury yields slipped.

2 HOURS AGO