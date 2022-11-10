Read full article on original website
Boards of Aldermen meet Tuesday evening
Nov. 29 event set to help people find unclaimed money
One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them. DeSoto County is working with the State Treasurer’s Office to help you claim that money. State Treasurer’s office staff members will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Staff will be available to help people search the state’s unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.
Garden club helps provide for Palmer Home for Children
The DeSoto Civic Garden Club shared Thanksgiving Blessings with Palmer Home for Children on Nov. 10. Club members purchased hams and turkeys for each of the six cottages and two traditional homes. Each home received a turkey and a ham. Club member Toni Thompson delivered the meat along with a...
Did you get a text from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system? It’s not a scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mass text sent to some City of Memphis residents raised questions early Wednesday evening. The text was received by several people in the ABC24 newsroom. It said, “This is a test from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system that will contact you during… Reply with Yes to confirm receipt or…” and provided a link.
U.S. Department of Labor opens investigation into TACOnganas owner
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Labor has opened an investigation into the owner of the TACOnganas food truck. The Department of Labor said their Wage and Hour Division opened an investigation into Greg Diaz to find out if he’s complying with labor laws. Questions arose after...
Grand jury charges returned against shooting spree suspect
The man charged in a fatal shooting spree that briefly entered into DeSoto County today was charged by a grand jury in connection with the case. Southaven police said they presented Ezekiel Kelly to the grand jury, which has returned indictments against the Memphis man who paralyzed Memphis with his live streaming of activities around the city back in September.
Cooking up new ways to help animals in need
Photo: The Horn Lake Animal Shelter is in dire need of pet adoptions with over 90 dogs at a facility that should have a capacity of only 45 dogs. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Coffee shop owner works to have HVAC system installed for shelter’s kennels. During the day, I Need Coffee...
Boutiques promote shopping small on Pink Friday
As shoppers get into the holiday season, they will be greeted by open houses, special sales, special events for internet-only shopping, and, of course, there’s the day many stores largely promote right after Thanksgiving and that is Black Friday. Many of these promotions can ignore the heart and backbone...
Saturday sports scores
Photo: Northwest Mississippi Community College quarterback Ren Hefley looks to throw in Saturday’s MACCC championship game against East Mississippi at Senatobia. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Saturday, Nov. 12. MACCC football championship game. East Mississippi 36, Northwest Mississippi 28. JUCO women’s basketball. National Park College 62, Northwest Mississippi 46. Prep girls...
Lady Eagles’ Bowen ready to fly as a Redhawk
This Lady Eagle will soon fly as a Redhawk. Indiya Bowen of Horn Lake, one of DeSoto County’s top 2023 year basketball standouts, Sunday celebrated her recent signing of a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play next season at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
Rangers earn 19 all-MACCC North Division selections
D.T. Sheffield Named Offensive, Special Teams Player of the Year. Although the season isn’t over yet for the Northwest football program, several Rangers have already been chosen for All-MACCC North Division honors, the conference announced on Tuesday morning. A whopping 19 Northwest players earned first team, second team or...
Rangers fall to East Mississippi in MACCC championship
Photo: Northwest quarterback Ren Hefley readies to throw in Saturday’s MACCC championship game in Senatobia. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Northwest mounted a late comeback to make things interesting in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s MACCC Championship showdown against 12th-ranked East Mississippi. Unfortunately, the late heroics couldn’t completely erase a first...
