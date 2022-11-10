Read full article on original website
Crime-ridden Brazilian city honors local boy Vinicius Jr.
SAO GONCALO, Brazil (AP) — Four years ago and still a teenager, Vinicius Jr. took his first winners’ medal to his hometown outside Rio de Janeiro, a place where drug gangs and vigilantes fight for control and children play soccer on the streets alongside piles of garbage. Now,...
NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France
MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league’s wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16...
Ecuador leave out Castillo in last-named World Cup squad
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s was the last squad to be known among the 32 in the World Cup, and its coach Gustavo Alfaro did not include a player who put the team’s presence in the tournament in doubt. Alfaro announced his squad on Monday evening, close...
