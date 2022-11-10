Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian shops in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country closed their doors Tuesday amid protests gripping the nation, as two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations. The shop...
Idaho8.com
Canada’s Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news. Celebrities and users shared a picture on Instagram showing a woman holding an Iranian flag with the caption “Iran sentences 15,000 protesters...
Three Israelis killed in attack in occupied West Bank
At least three Israelis were killed and another three wounded when a Palestinian man went on a rampage near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
Idaho8.com
Israel reveals US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s death but says it ‘will not cooperate’
A top Israeli official has confirmed the existence of a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but said Israel’s government would not cooperate with the American probe, calling it a “mistake.”. Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed details of the previously unknown investigation by...
Idaho8.com
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine shortly after its leader outlined a...
Idaho8.com
CNN Exclusive: US intelligence suggests Russia put off announcing Kherson retreat until after midterm elections
The US has intelligence that Russia may have delayed announcing its withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson in part to avoid giving the Biden administration a political win ahead of the midterm elections, according to four people familiar with the intelligence. Senior Russian officials discussed the US midterms as...
AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person...
Two killed in missile or rocket impact in Poland
Two missiles or rockets have struck a farm in Poland, killing two people, according to local reports.
Idaho8.com
Feds end Ukraine-related foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine have closed their investigation after more than two years and said no criminal charges will be brought. Prosecutors with the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York have been investigating Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former...
Idaho8.com
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by a Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WBNA star Brittney Griner has opened at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council that opened Tuesday underlines Russia’s strong interest in the release of Viktor Bout. Russian officials say he is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.” Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons.
Biden administration set to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine, Covid, and disaster recovery
The Biden administration is calling on Congress to include additional funding in the must-pass government package for what it said are three "critical funding needs": Continued support for the people of Ukraine, Covid-19 response and natural disaster recovery.
Idaho8.com
Pence details fracture with Trump over his refusal to overturn 2020 election in new book
By Eric Bradner, Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hansler, Maegan Vazquez, Nikki Carvajal, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kit Maher, CNN. Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in his new memoir that former President Donald Trump warned him days before the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol that he would inspire the hatred of hundreds of thousands of people because he was “too honest” to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Idaho8.com
Activist jailed in Egypt to end hunger strike after more than 200 days, letter to sister says
The sister of Alaa Abd El-Fattah said Tuesday that she had received a letter saying the imprisoned British-Egyptian activist had ended his hunger strike after more than 200 days. “The important thing is I want to celebrate my birthday with you on Thursday, I haven’t celebrated for a long time,...
