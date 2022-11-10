There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 13, LXP Industrial Trust's Director, Jamie Handwerker, invested $110,099.50 into 10,000 shares of LXP, for a cost per share of $11.01. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) and achieve a cost basis 5.0% cheaper than Handwerker, with shares changing hands as low as $10.46 per share. It should be noted that Handwerker has collected $0.24/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.8% on their purchase from a total return basis. LXP Industrial Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

