NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evergy, Duke Energy and Avista
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), and Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 12/20/22, Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.005 on 12/16/22, and Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $58.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for DUK to open 1.04% lower in price and for AVA to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: BAX,GIS,YUM,PEG,FCPT
Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shot up 36% on the stock market in the past month after suffering a brutal sell-off for most of the year. The rally seems a tad surprising -- the chipmaker issued a terrible outlook in August thanks to the weakness in the personal computer (PC) market, which hamstrung its gaming business.
NASDAQ
Dow Analyst Moves: KO
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Coca-Cola is the #8 analyst pick. Coca-Cola also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #86 spot out of 500.
NASDAQ
2 Big Dividend Hikes Set to Drop Soon (Tickers Revealed Below)
Now is the best time to roll out our favorite dividend "hack." It's a sneaky-smart strategy that lets us "time" the market for soaring dividend payouts (and a steady drip of price gains, too). Our plan consists of two simple steps, which we'll look at now. Then I'll name two...
NASDAQ
APLE vs. CUBE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector have probably already heard of Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) and CubeSmart (CUBE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 127% Upside in Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL) have gained 45.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.06, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $16.03 indicates a potential upside of 127.1%.
NASDAQ
Land This Bargain 4.8% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Handwerker Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 13, LXP Industrial Trust's Director, Jamie Handwerker, invested $110,099.50 into 10,000 shares of LXP, for a cost per share of $11.01. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) and achieve a cost basis 5.0% cheaper than Handwerker, with shares changing hands as low as $10.46 per share. It should be noted that Handwerker has collected $0.24/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.8% on their purchase from a total return basis. LXP Industrial Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
CD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.71, changing hands as high as $7.34 per share. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Amdocs (DOX) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PGX
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco Preferred ETF (Symbol: PGX) where we have detected an approximate $71.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.4% decrease week over week (from 424,900,000 to 418,800,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of PGX, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is First Bancorp (FBP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
