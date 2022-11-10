Read full article on original website
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
2 Big Dividend Hikes Set to Drop Soon (Tickers Revealed Below)
Now is the best time to roll out our favorite dividend "hack." It's a sneaky-smart strategy that lets us "time" the market for soaring dividend payouts (and a steady drip of price gains, too). Our plan consists of two simple steps, which we'll look at now. Then I'll name two...
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
S.African rand strengthens in early trade as dollar on back foot
Nov 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened in early trade on Tuesday, as the dollar fell on global markets and appetite for risk was boosted by policy moves in China. At 0740 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1900 against the dollar, around 0.7% stronger than its closing...
U.S. Stocks Showing Substantial Rebound On Tamer-Than-Expected Inflation Data
(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside in morning trading on Tuesday, more than offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session. With the strong upward move, the Dow has reached a nearly three-month intraday high. Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the...
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains After Early Rally
(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading on Tuesday. The upward move on the day has largely offset the pullback seen in the previous session. While the Dow has pulled back well off its best levels...
Nvidia ETFs in Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Graphics chipmaker Nvidia NVDA is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16, after market close. Caught in the tech sector selling spree — triggered by rate hike concerns — Nvidia has plunged 14.4% over the past three months. The stock is underperforming the industry’s average...
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals...
Stocks climb on cooling inflation, but trading remains shaky
Stocks are closing higher, boosted by more signs the nation's high inflation may be falling off faster than expected
Should Value Investors Buy Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
5 Solid Stocks to Play a Topsy-Turvy Wall Street
Major stock indexes in the United States posted their biggest gains in months last week on signs of inflation moderating. Soft inflation data, undeniably, bolstered expectations among investors that there could be a shift in the Federal Reserve’s present hawkish stance, which is unfavorably impacting consumers’ spending habits and deterring economic growth.
Swiss Market Ends On Positive Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday despite struggling for direction earlier in the session. Rising optimism about the U.S. Federal Reserve turning less aggressive with rate hikes helped lift sentiment. The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 26.63 points or 0.24% at 11,026.22 after...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ANET
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Arista Networks is now the #133 analyst pick, moving up by 2 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
SLB vs. CLB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks have likely encountered both Schlumberger (SLB) and Core Laboratories (CLB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for...
Is Royal Caribbean a Bear Market Buy? 3 Red Flags.
Down 24.5% year to date, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) hasn't escaped the impact of the 2022 bear market -- a cocktail of high inflation and rising interest rates that's battering the stock market in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, management is hopeful about its ability to turn these near-term challenges into long-term success.
