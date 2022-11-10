Read full article on original website
Peyton Manning Discusses Idea of Becoming NFL Commissioner
The Hall of Famer said the job possibility isn’t on his “radar” at the moment.
Commanders revel in spoiler role in 32-21 win over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Commanders reveled in their spoiler role in a 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Taylor Heinicke thrust his arm in the air in celebration and put his fingers to his lips to shush the Eagles and the haters as he walked off the field a winner and improved to 3-1 this season as a starter. He threw for 211 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while steering clock-killing drives that sparked the upset. Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 128 yards and the Commanders got 1-yard rushing touchdowns from Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson. Joey Slye kicked field goals of 44, 58, 32 and 55 yards.
Rams’ Kupp to IR after ankle surgery; OL Jackson, Brewer out
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle. That will sideline the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while placed on injured reserve. Coach Sean McVay says left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of blood clots while right guard Chandler Brewer will be out for four to six weeks after knee surgery. Kupp was the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year last season after winning the triple crown of receiving. He sprained his ankle in the Rams’ loss to Arizona. Kupp is currently second in the NFL with 75 catches.
Browns reeling, at loss to explain terrible trip to Miami
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns followed their bye by taking a second straight week off. Unable to build any momentum from their best performance this season, they returned from the break only to get busted up Sunday in Miami. The Dolphins unleashed a 39-17 thrashing that raised more questions about the Browns’ effort, personnel, schemes and future. There are problems everywhere, but especially for a defense that was supposed to be the team’s strength and has turned out to be a glaring weakness.
Dolphins place DE Emmanuel Ogbah on season-ending IR
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday’s 39-17 win against the Cleveland Browns. Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return. Miami signed Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million contract this offseason after being a standout since joining the Dolphins as a free agent in 2020.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist
Stroud is looking to become just the second player in school history to win the award, joining Troy Smith in 2006.
Jets come off bye with chance to take over first in AFC East
The New York Jets head to New England on Sunday to take on the Patriots with a chance to exact a measure of revenge after losing to the division rivals for the 13th straight time 22-17 at home on Oct. 30. A victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts, would put the Jets in first place in the AFC East this late in the season for the first time since 2010, according to Sportradar. New York and New England were tied at 9-2 through Week 12 of that season which was also the last year the Jets made the playoffs.
Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Football’s popularity among Latinos will be on display Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers play in Mexico City. A sellout of more than 100,000 fans is expected. The game comes about 17 years after the Cardinals and 49ers played in the same stadium in 2005. It was the first NFL regular-season game played outside the U.S. The game has grown in popularity among Latinos over the past two decades. But that hasn’t necessarily translated to more Latinos at football’s highest levels.
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of free throws to put Miami up for good with 35 seconds left, and the Heat rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112. Phoenix had three shots to win on its final possession — a missed layup by Cameron Payne, a jumper from Devin Booker that Jimmy Butler blocked, and then a 3-pointer from Booker that fell short. Butler finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami. Booker led the Suns with 25 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 21 for Phoenix.
Hornets turn the page and take on Pacers
Finally emerging from a long losing streak, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night hoping to
Banton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Dalano Banton scored 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Detroit Pistons 115-111. O.G. Anunoby added 19 points and seven rebounds for Toronto, which played without Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness), Pascal Siakam (abdominal strain) and Gary Trent (hip). Rookie Jaden Ivey scored 21 for Detroit, which lost its fourth straight. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points.
Seattle’s Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Harris voted top rookies
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, are baseball’s Rookies of the Year. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the AL honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a BBWAA panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 20 steals. He was voted the NL award, getting 22 firsts and eight seconds for 134 points from a different BBWAA panel.
