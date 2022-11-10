ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Twin Tiers

It's time to find the snow brush, ice scraper, gloves and make sure the snow blower is ready to go as forecasters predict several inches of snow for the Twin Tiers overnight November 15. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Tioga,...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Fire Damages Vestal Home

No serious injuries are being reported after fire tore through a home in Vestal late Saturday night, November 12. Few details area available but firefighters were called to a home in the 23-hundred block of Hemlock Lane at around 11 Saturday night and found heavy fire and smoke on the first floor with the fire rapidly spreading.
VESTAL, NY
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York

Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
CORNING, NY
New York Bear Opens Minivan Door to Look For Food

A security camera caught a bear and her cubs in New York opening an unoccupied minivan and searching it for food. In yet another edition of "why is James so afraid of bears?" a well-placed security camera caught a bear opening an unoccupied minivan to look for food. That's right....
BINGHAMTON, NY
You Need This! Pursue Happiness In A Unhappy World

With everything that is happening in our country today, it's hard to find happiness. Inflation, fuel and food prices continue to rise although KUDOS to Wal-Mart and Aldi for reducing the Thanksgiving items to pre-inflation prices. Locally, Sweeny's Market in Apalachin is doing a good job of that too. So...
APALACHIN, NY
Binghamton School Board to Discuss Feasibility Study

The Binghamton City School District Board of Education November 15 will be discussing its on-going Feasibility Study. The study addresses such issues as classroom size, availability of teachers and finances in the district. Bob Joseph/WNBF News [file][/caption]. In addressing the challenges, some of the options and opportunities being looked at...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Broome’s Kopernik Society Looking for New Members

The Kopernik Observatory’s Heritage Committee is looking for new members with an interest in celebrating the history of the science center and its namesake. Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal is named for Polish astronomer, Mikolaj Kopernik, who proposed the planets revolve around the sun. Celebrating the 500th...
VESTAL, NY
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award

Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
BINGHAMTON, NY
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home

No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
MAINE, NY
