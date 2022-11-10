Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
An Artist Who Commands His Own Path, Dillon Utter Is as Mellow as Mountain AirColin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
Related
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Twin Tiers
It's time to find the snow brush, ice scraper, gloves and make sure the snow blower is ready to go as forecasters predict several inches of snow for the Twin Tiers overnight November 15. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Tioga,...
Widespread Winter Weather Possible in Twin Tiers Overnight Nov. 15
The National Weather Service in Binghamton says while the region saw a little dusting of snow into this morning, there may be more serious winter weather headed to the Twin Tiers. According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued at 4:28 a.m. November 14, NOAA says: “Wintry precipitation will be possible...
Fire Damages Vestal Home
No serious injuries are being reported after fire tore through a home in Vestal late Saturday night, November 12. Few details area available but firefighters were called to a home in the 23-hundred block of Hemlock Lane at around 11 Saturday night and found heavy fire and smoke on the first floor with the fire rapidly spreading.
Vestal Parkway Drivers Beware! New Signals Installed at Busy Spot
Another traffic signal system is being added to the heavily traveled Vestal Parkway corridor. Electronic message signs indicate the new signals at the intersection with Plaza Drive are scheduled to go into operation on Tuesday. A state Department of Transportation spokesperson did not know what time the signals would be...
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
New York Bear Opens Minivan Door to Look For Food
A security camera caught a bear and her cubs in New York opening an unoccupied minivan and searching it for food. In yet another edition of "why is James so afraid of bears?" a well-placed security camera caught a bear opening an unoccupied minivan to look for food. That's right....
Win Tickets to See Kenny G’s Holiday Special In Binghamton
The holiday season is here and to celebrate, Kenny G is coming to Binghamton!. Kenny G will bring his Holiday and Hits show to the Broome County Forum on Saturday, December 17 and we'd love to send you and a friend to the show!. Fill out the form below and...
You Need This! Pursue Happiness In A Unhappy World
With everything that is happening in our country today, it's hard to find happiness. Inflation, fuel and food prices continue to rise although KUDOS to Wal-Mart and Aldi for reducing the Thanksgiving items to pre-inflation prices. Locally, Sweeny's Market in Apalachin is doing a good job of that too. So...
Catalytic Converter Thefts Target Susquehanna County Non-Profit
The wave of catalytic converter thefts, at least in the Twin Tiers, doesn’t seem to have been slowed all that much by the busting of an international ring responsible for what could be millions of dollars-worth of thefts of the auto part in the United States. While the ring...
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Final Recap ,Totals and Photos
Every year, (22 years and counting) it's hard to describe the emotions we go through during our annual Food-A-ABago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW. So many people stop by not just to drop off a food item or monetary donation, but to tell us how much it means to them.
This Christmas Decorating Mistake Could Cost You $11,000
Every year the discussion rages on when is the best time to put up your Christmas tree and Christmas lights. This year you may have an excuse for putting up the tree early because of the possibility of a Christmas tree shortage. One of my fellow co-workers put up her...
Binghamton School Board to Discuss Feasibility Study
The Binghamton City School District Board of Education November 15 will be discussing its on-going Feasibility Study. The study addresses such issues as classroom size, availability of teachers and finances in the district. Bob Joseph/WNBF News [file][/caption]. In addressing the challenges, some of the options and opportunities being looked at...
Broome’s Kopernik Society Looking for New Members
The Kopernik Observatory’s Heritage Committee is looking for new members with an interest in celebrating the history of the science center and its namesake. Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal is named for Polish astronomer, Mikolaj Kopernik, who proposed the planets revolve around the sun. Celebrating the 500th...
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award
Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
Three Injured Jumping from Window of Burning Southside Binghamton Home
City of Binghamton fire officials say they found three residents of a South Side house lying on the ground after they had jumped from a second floor window of their burning home overnight November 7-8. The fire at 83 Rush Avenue near Binghamton General Hospital was reported at midnight. Binghamton...
Town of Union Has $1.5 Million for Business Development Grants
The Town of Union Economic Development office has over a million dollars to help spur business development in the western part of Broome County. The Union E.D.O. has set up a new $1.5-million grant program using money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. According to a news release from...
Animal Adventure’s Jungle Bells To Offer Free Admission To Veterans
This Friday, November 11th is Veterans Day and there are many activities going on throughout the Southern Tier to honor and thank our veterans. The Binghamton Black Bears will be honoring present and past military veterans this weekend at the arena. There is another place that has REAL animals and...
Busted on Double Day Street: Three Arrested in Binghamton Raid
Three people are facing numerous charges after members of the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force searched a home on Double Day Street in Binghamton last Thursday, November 11 and found drugs and a loaded gun. According to an S.I.U. news release, officers executed a narcotics search warrant at...
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home
No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0