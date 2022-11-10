ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

spectrumnews1.com

Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election, federal prosecutors revealed in a letter to a judge Monday. Prosecutors with the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Rise of RSV, flu cases strain Ohio hospitals, officials urge vaccinations

OHIO — Respiratory Syncytial Virus is on the rise in Ohio, increasing quicker than normal. It's forcing hospitals to take extensive measures to handle the high volume of patients. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Tuesday that while Ohio and the rest of the Midwest aren't seeing the high volume of...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs' lead is insurmountable. That's...
ARIZONA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UPS announces new facility construction, creating hundreds of jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS is expanding their footprint in Kentucky. On Monday they announced they’ll be constructing four buildings which will create over 400 jobs. The announcement was held at a new aircraft maintenance hanger currently under construction. Once complete, the $220 million hanger will be able to house two Boeing 747-8 aircraft. The facility is expected to be completed in late 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY

