Daily on Energy: Biden promises to hold the line on climate in new Congress

Washington Examiner
President Biden, please let me go home this Christmas
What do Pakistan, Micronesia, and the United States have in common? Answer: outdated and regressive travel policies. Each belongs to the small handful of nations that continue to close their borders to unvaccinated foreign nationals. Begun in October 2021 and renewed recently, the Biden administration’s policy of discriminating against unvaccinated...
Washington Examiner
Russia floats dissolution of United Nations over Ukraine reparations resolution
A newly passed resolution demanding Russia pay reparations for the war in Ukraine threatens the existence of the United Nations, according to a top Kremlin official. "It looks like the beginning of the United Nations agony as a key international institution for reconciliation," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who held the presidency for a term, wrote on social media. "The end will be painful for the entire international community. We will do without such a ‘united nations’ organization."
Washington Examiner
The numbers don't lie — Mitch McConnell did not cause Republicans' humiliating midterm performance
With the late breaking news that both Adam Laxalt and Blake Masters lost their hotly contested Senate races to Democratic incumbents, Republicans are officially in an even worse place politically than they were two years ago. Democrats have secured 50 seats in the Senate — a majority thanks to the swing vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. Republican hopes of merely reclaiming their 50-seat minority in the chamber now depends on Herschel Walker's Dec. 6 runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Republican puts Mayorkas on notice in explosive hearing: 'You will' be exposed
A House Republican warned the Biden administration’s top homeland security official in a public hearing Tuesday of his plans to expose how the Senate-confirmed official had allegedly targeted conservative employees. During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats facing the nation, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) bombarded Mayorkas with...
Washington Examiner
GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority
Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
Washington Examiner
Only one incumbent Democratic governor was unseated in the midterm elections
On Friday night, the first governor to lose his seat in 2022 conceded his race. That would be Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. The fact that he is the only sitting Democratic governor to lose — and will remain so even if Kari Lake wins in Arizona — is a reflection of Republicans' disappointing year. The victor is Republican Joe Lombardo, Clark County's sheriff.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in two days
Millions of people have two days left to receive an existing form of relief worth up to thousands of dollars. Individual filers with little to no income must complete a simplified tax return to see if they qualify for unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus payments or child tax credits. The deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Washington Examiner
A 'red wave' hit those few states with good state parties and local leaders; it skipped the ones that leaned on Trump
The news that Democrats have maintained Senate control is an immense disappointment. Also disappointing is that Republican House control, if it is even in the cards, will be extremely tenuous. At best, Republicans will serve as a placeholder, preventing Democrats from getting everything they want by blocking their legislation. That is a far cry from promoting a positive and forward-looking conservative agenda.
Washington Examiner
The Trump delusion has finally started wearing off
Maybe the system is working after all. In a democracy, being equivocal about democracy turns out to carry a price. In Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maryland — all over the country — candidates who went along with the claim that the 2020 election had been stolen were rejected. Voters were prepared to listen to Liz Cheney when she endorsed such Democrats as Elissa Slotkin and Abigail Spanberger.
Washington Examiner
Biden tells Xi they have 'responsibility' to 'manage' their 'differences' before high-stakes G-20 meeting
President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping they were both burdened with the responsibility of demonstrating that the two superpowers could cooperate on common interests despite a multitude of differences during their first in-person meeting of his administration. "As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in...
Washington Examiner
Republicans won in Arizona while Masters flopped and Lake flounders
In case you do not have enough examples of how terrible GOP candidates cost the party the red wave it was expecting in the midterm elections, you need only look at how the results played out in Arizona. Blake Masters, the GOP candidate for Senate, was evidently one of the...
Washington Examiner
Biden's talk with Xi was good; his tempting of fate is bad
President Joe Biden was right to talk with President Xi Jinping of China at the G-20 summit in Bali. Talking is better than war. If the two leaders' conversations can mitigate the risk of conflict, that's a good thing. What is not a good thing, however, is Biden's apparent tempting...
Washington Examiner
Voters sent a message in the midterm elections to both Biden and Trump — will either listen?
PITTSBURGH — Since 2006, I have covered four midterm elections in which majorities changed hands in the House or Senate. In 2006, Republicans paid the price for George W. Bush's wars and his response to Hurricane Katrina. In 2010, Democrats lost in response to the massive overreach of healthcare and climate change legislation they passed. In 2014, Democrats lost nine Senate seats because they still never corrected their overreach problem. In 2018, Republicans lost primarily because of then-President Donald Trump’s comportment.
Washington Examiner
Biden hands China’s Xi a propaganda victory at G-20
President Joe Biden just gave his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, a propaganda victory. The two met Monday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, their first in-person meeting of Biden’s presidency. While it’s positive that the two leaders are communicating, the optics of the meeting might have done more harm than good.
Washington Examiner
Trump to lay out lengthy second-term agenda, including call to finish border wall
Former President Donald Trump’s expected campaign announcement Tuesday will pitch voters on his plan for a second term in office that would revive frustrated pillars of his 2016 bid and first-term agenda. A source close to Trump said that while not an exhaustive list, the former president would discuss...
Pentagon investigates reports of Russian missiles hitting Nato member Poland
The Pentagon is investigating reports that Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people.Local reports said the weapons hit a grain store in Przewodow, Lublin, near the border with Ukraine, in what could mark a serious escalation of the war in Ukraine.Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of the country’s security and defence councils, a government spokesman said.Pictures from the scene showed a huge crater in the ground. The Pentagon said it was taking the reports seriously but had no corroborating information.LATEST NEWS: Over 100 missiles fired in heaviest airstrikes of warAsked at a...
Washington Examiner
Russian missile hits Poland, killing two: Report
A Russian missile killed two people in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, on Tuesday, according to reports. The strike was part of Russia's missile barrage that targeted at least seven cities across Ukraine, marking the end of a lull in such attacks that had slowed since the start of November. Western parts of Ukraine have largely been shielded from the direct battleground, though the area has remained within striking distance of Russia's aerial arsenal.
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott launches Senate leadership bid against Mitch McConnell
Sen. Rick Scott has launched a bid for Senate minority leader, challenging Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the top leadership spot. The Florida senator's office confirmed to Axios that he announced a bid to lead the Senate GOP at a lunch Tuesday. McConnell has been in Senate leadership since 2003 and is the current minority leader.
Washington Examiner
Biden skips G-20 gala, White House says 'it's not COVID'
President Joe Biden skipped a pair of G-20 events on Tuesday in Indonesia, with the White House explaining it was "not COVID" and that the president had other things to attend to. Biden was scheduled to attend the G-20 gala dinner at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park in Bali, along...
Washington Examiner
Biden: Republicans 'going to have to decide who they are' after midterm losses
Republicans need to take stock of their party after Democrats defied history and held onto the Senate after this week's midterm elections, according to President Joe Biden. Biden offered the advice during an impromptu press briefing with reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) defeated former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-NV). The president had congratulated Cortez Mastro and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier on the telephone.
