Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t supposed to launch the way it did. Until 2019, Marvel Studios had been moving at a steady pace of two to three film releases per year. The company had just wrapped up Phase Three with Spider-Man: Far From Home in July, and was set to kick off the next batch of projects with Black Widow in May 2020. But then the pandemic hit, and the Marvel machine stopped running. Black Widow got pushed back—first to November 2020, then May 2021, and, finally, to July 9, 2021. Throughout the pandemic, Marvel maintained that it was holding the film instead of releasing it on Disney+ because the title deserved a big-screen release. That messaging got muddled when Disney eventually gave the film a hybrid release, making Black Widow available to stream on Disney Premier Access on the same day as its theatrical debut.

7 HOURS AGO