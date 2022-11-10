Read full article on original website
Phase Four of the MCU felt like Marvel's most disjointed yet—because it was
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t supposed to launch the way it did. Until 2019, Marvel Studios had been moving at a steady pace of two to three film releases per year. The company had just wrapped up Phase Three with Spider-Man: Far From Home in July, and was set to kick off the next batch of projects with Black Widow in May 2020. But then the pandemic hit, and the Marvel machine stopped running. Black Widow got pushed back—first to November 2020, then May 2021, and, finally, to July 9, 2021. Throughout the pandemic, Marvel maintained that it was holding the film instead of releasing it on Disney+ because the title deserved a big-screen release. That messaging got muddled when Disney eventually gave the film a hybrid release, making Black Widow available to stream on Disney Premier Access on the same day as its theatrical debut.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
3 huge Captain America: New World Order spoilers just leaked
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be the most talked-about MCU movie right now, but the internet has already turned its attention to future movies. Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts are two such movies, the final entries in Marvel’s Phase 5, which kicks off next year. But massive spoilers have already begun to leak, including details that will make Captain America 4 a must-see.
Andrew Garfield says his work as Spider-Man felt "undone" before No Way Home
By the time Andrew Garfield made his cameo as Peter Parker in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home, it had been seven years since the title of the webbed slinging hero had last been his. As his fellow Spider-Men—Holland and Tobey Maguire—carved out trilogies as the lead Marvel hero, Garfield’s time as Spider-Man can feel cut short, with just two films under his belt.
Sam Mendes' Empire Of Light trailer offers a glimpse at Olivia Colman and Michael Ward's stirring performances
Searchlight Pictures shares the full trailer for Sam Mendes’ forthcoming love letter to cinema, Empire Of Light. It promises moving performances from stars Olivia Colman and Michael Ward, as they find themselves swept up in romance, hitting innumerable challenges along the way. Colman stars in Empire Of Light as...
Brace yourselves: An RRR sequel is coming
If anything could possibly top the luscious drama of RRR, the year’s best action movie, it’s... a sequel to RRR. Luckily, that appears to be exactly what’s in the early stages, according to new comments from director S.S. Rajamouli. As first reported by The Film Stage, Rajamouli has confirmed that a storyline for RRR’s follow-up is in the works. Like RRR, which debuted in March, its sequel will be a collaboration with Rajamouli’s father, screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad.
The Crown becomes even more of a Corleone drama in season 5
The emotional linchpin is a man stuck between the dying embers of a marriage and the unceasing devotion he holds to his family. His mother, meanwhile, is a staunch advocate of tradition. And between them stands another family member, sobbing over an arc that could have exhibited each and every one of their strengths, and not their weaknesses. Welcome to The Crown, although that synopsis, with some tweaks, could also easily apply to The Godfather trilogy, a blazing, unrestrained elegy of a family struggling to match their personal philosophies with the changing demands of their adopted homelands.
America’s favorite show, Yellowstone can’t, won’t be stopped
Star Wars, The Lord Of The Rings, and Game Of Thrones might be the most discussed, analyzed, and debated shows online, but they’re nothing compared to the Dutton Dynasty. Yellowstone returned last night, giving Paramount Network the bump it needed to remind the rest of our fractured media landscape that Andor can’t compete with Kevin Costner in a 10-gallon hat.
